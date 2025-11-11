Despite Idaho being out of playoff contention, DLs Zach Krotzer, Matyus McLain stay focused on big finish

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

The trajectory of Idaho’s season made an abrupt shift when the Vandals lost 28-14 to 11th-ranked UC Davis last Saturday. At 4-6, with two games remaining, Idaho will miss the FCS playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

But for a redshirt senior mainstay on the defensive line, and for a talented newcomer, there is more than that to being a Vandal.

Zach Krotzer, from Shadle Park, saw his first action during the pandemic-era 2021 spring season. For his career as an interior defensive lineman, Krotzer has 97 tackles in 45 games with four sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

If it was ever about the numbers, though, it hasn’t been lately as his time in Moscow draws to a close.

“It has been a great last couple of weeks,” he said.

Despite being out of contention for the playoffs, he says teammates continue to look forward to coming to work every day at the Kibbie Dome.

“Each year is totally different,” Krotzer says. “I love every team. That doesn’t really change.”

Idaho made the FCS quarterfinals the past two seasons but this year struggled through a four-game losing streak before finally seeing its hopes for another playoff run dashed.

“This year has been different,” Krotzer acknowledges. “But it has been great fun.”

Idaho defensive end Matyus McLain forces a fumble from Washington State running back Angel Johnson during the Cougars’ 13-10 victory on Aug. 30 at Gesa Field in Pullman. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Teammate Matyus McLain is a redshirt sophomore defensive end from Priest River. While he got into a single game in 2023 and made seven tackles last year, he has come on strong this season. He has 34 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Krotzer has a close view of McLain’s emergence.

“He plays as hard as all get out. That’s how I play, too – with drive, passion. He’s always been a dog.”

McLain says Krotzer is an ideal team captain.

“No matter what the situation, he is always cool, calm and collected,” McLain said. “He will be telling us, ‘We’ve got this, OK?’

“He is a veteran and a savvy guy. Once he figures out the snap count, he has got a get-off like no other.”

Apparently, he also has a sense of humor. When UC Davis made an effort to line up quickly and spike a ball last wek, Krotzer beat every other Idaho player to the line and dove at the spike to try to intercept it before it hit the ground. The Aggies’ center didn’t take too kindly to that. He shoved Krotzer, who staggered dramatically backward, and he fell on his seat and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against UCD.

“He’s a pretty sharp kid,” Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. said after the game. “He’s got a high football intelligence. Sometimes he does a little too much for my liking.”

Krotzer has embraced his leadership role.

“Honestly, I like it. I am more locked in on the little details. The defensive line group will ask questions, come up to me and talk to me.” Being a leader, Krotzer said, “is kind of natural. I’ve always had it in me, but I’ve never had to show it.

“I look to my father as a great example growing up. He showed me how to be a man. My parents really showed me how to be that kind of person.”

McLain, like Krotzer, relishes the technical aspects of defensive line play.

“I love the technique. I love all the little intricacies,” McLain said.

He pointed out he has had three different line coaches at Idaho.

“They all teach something differently, either a different language or a different way of doing something. I have been able to add it all to my tool box. I am just having a lot of fun. I love playing for this defense,” he said.

Although they both come from the region, Krotzer and McLain grew up as Washington State – not Idaho – fans. Before he was recruited by Idaho, Krotzer acknowledges he had never been to a Vandals game.

“Before I was officially recruited,” he said, “I never knew what the Kibbie Dome was. This place was sick.”

The Cougars offered him as a preferred walk -on, but he elected to take a scholarship from the Vandals.

Neither Krotzer nor McLain has regretted their decision to play for Idaho. Both comment on how tightly bonded the team is.

“It’s a brotherhood culture,” Krotzer said.

“You have 110 assigned best friends,” added McLain.

Leaving that community will be the hardest part of seeing his career conclude, according to Krotzer.

“It is going to be brutal. I love this place,” he said.

Krotzer plans to do a pro day next spring, but when his playing days are over, he might want to continue in football as a high school coach.

McLain, too, said he is intrigued by coaching.

If he does end up coaching, what Krotzer will try to convey to his players from his time spent playing for Idaho is that “the little things really do matter in all aspects of life.”

“If you make your bed in the morning,” he said, “you will watch film for an extra 10 minutes in the evening. Everything correlates.”

The Vandals went through a coaching change after last season when Jason Eck left for New Mexico. For McLain, just coming into his own as a player, the transfer portal seemed like a possible escape hatch.

“I for sure was tempted to leave,” he said. “Everybody panicked when Eck left.”

However, McLain added, Eck told him “Idaho is the place for you. I don’t want you to come to New Mexico.”

McLain said it was wise advice.

“Obviously, I was tempted. But I love Idaho. I love being here.”

For Krotzer, heading into his senior year, leaving was never an issue.

“I am a Vandal through and through,” Krotzer said. “I’ve got a ‘V’ tattooed on my arm. I was not going anywhere.”