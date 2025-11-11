Memorial marker dedication on Veterans Day to honor those who never came home

In the wake of World War I, the tears of 18 Gold Star mothers hit the granite of a monument in Riverside Memorial Park dedicated to the memory of fallen soldiers.

“In Memory of Those Who Gave their lives for their Country in the World Wars,” the recently renovated inscription reads, dating back to 1930.

Exactly 95 years after the original dedication, a group of veterans and history enthusiasts alike assembled at a refurbished American Legion Cenotaph to celebrate its induction into the National Register of Historical Places.

“We, as a DAR, raised over $11,000 to do all refurbishment,” said Rae Anna Victor, regent of the Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “When we got here, it was basically falling apart. The flooring, there were great big gaps in it. And had we not done something, then most likely it could have fallen apart.”

With the money they raised, along with a grant from Home Depot to create a sidewalk to the monument, the handiwork of a talented mason, and the talent of an archaeologist specialist assigned to clean the plaques, Victor said they were able to bring the monument back.

Diana Pedersen is a DAR member who attended the dedication of the historical marker on Veterans Day. She got interested in her family history because of her grandfather’s desire to learn more about their genealogy. Two of her ancestors, Thomas Bartholick and Joel Pratt, both fought in the Revolutionary War.

She’s currently tracing the lineage of her husband, Chris Pedersen’s, back to the war.

“The importance of a day like today is just for us to be able to honor and remember all of the people who have actually sacrificed,” Diana Pedersen said. “They didn’t even get to finish the chapters of their lives. They gave their all for the freedom that we are currently able to enjoy.”

As the chaplain for American Legion Post 9, Mike Leitch’s favorite part of his job is helping others.

From helping out at funerals to visiting feeble veterans in their homes, the connections that Leitch has made are beyond worthwhile. He served in the Army’s military police for eight years, both overseas and domestically.

He’s been working more and more to try and curb the suicide rate among veterans. Leitch said that 22 veterans die by suicide nationwide every day. While this is a disheartening and harrowing statistic, Leitch said there are multiple efforts nationally and locally to try and reach veterans contemplating suicide during their most vulnerable 15 minutes.

For any veteran dealing with a mental health crisis, they can call the Veteran Crisis Line by dialing 988, followed by pressing 1.

“Remembering others’ sacrifices, not just the military, but in the grand scheme of things,” Leitch said. “Everyone sacrifices, because if they hadn’t, none of us would be where we’re at.”