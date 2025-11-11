Police arrest suspect of two armed robberies with a Halloween mask

The suspect in two armed robberies. (Courtesy)

Spokane olice arrested a Halloween-masked man suspected of robbing two businesses with a shotgun last week.

Police arrested Justin McDowell, 45, Friday on the 2900 block of East Broad Avenue.

Police suspect McDowell robbed 4:20 Friendly, a marijuana dispensary at 1515 S. Lewis St., around 10 a.m. Nov. 2, carrying a shotgun and wearing a skull mask. An employee at the cannabis retailer called police that morning to report the armed robbery, saying he stole cash from the register.

Investigators identified the suspected robber as McDowell in the following days through witness interviews and help from Spokane and Kalispell tribal law enforcement.

On Friday, around 11:30 a.m., police were made aware of another armed robbery at a gaming store on the 400 block of East Holland Avenue, also targeting cash from the store’s register. Police reviewed video footage of the robbery showed a suspect with a similar mask, gun and clothing.

That night, police located and arrested McDowell. They found evidence of the two robberies. Police booked McDowell into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of robbery. He’s held on a $50,000 bond.