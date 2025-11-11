Prep roundup: Ridgeline, West Valley girls soccer advance at state; Lewis and Clark, Mead stay alive in district volleyball
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s state girls soccer and district volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Ridgeline 4, Shorewood 1: Lydia Lynn scored three goals and the 14th-seeded Falcons (12-6-1) defeated the visiting 19th-seeded Stormrays (10-8-3) in a State 3A opening -round game.
Ridgeline faces Bellevue in a first-round game on Friday.
West Valley 8, Nathan Hale 0: Lauren Matthew recorded a hat trick, Jenna Howe added a pair of goals and the second-seeded Eagles (19-0) eliminated the visiting 15th-seeded Raiders (12-7) in a State 2A first-round game at University HS.
West Valley advanced to a quarterfinal game to be determined.
Freeman 7, Pateros 0: Rylee Russell scored six goals and the Scotties (17-2) shut out the visiting Nannies (14-8) in a State 2B/1B first-round game. Russell now has 62 goals this season, most in Washington State across all classifications and fifth in the country.
Freeman advanced to a quarterfinal against Davenport to be determined.
Davenport 4, Mount Vernon Christian 1: The sixth-seeded Gorillas (17-3) eliminated the 11th-seeded Hurricanes (13-6-1) in a State 2B/1B first-round game at Ridgeline HS.
Northwest Christian 4, Onalaska 0: The fifth-seeded Crusaders (16-3) beat the 12th-seeded Loggers (10-9-1) in a State 2B/1B first-round game at Central Valley HS. Details were unavailable.
NWC advanced to a quarterfinal to be determined.
Volleyball
Lewis and Clark 3, Richland 0: Simi Paradiso had 10 kills with two aces and the visiting fourth-seeded Tigers (10-10) swept the third-seeded Bombers (12-9) 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 in a District 6 4A loser-out match.
Lewis and Clark hosts Mead in the winner-to-state, loser-out district third-place match on Saturday.
Mead 3, Ferris 0: Mercedes Gilroy had 10 kills, Sarah Jolly had nine blocks and the sixth-seeded Panthers (12-6) swept the ninth-seeded Saxons (7-12) 25-13, 25-23, 25-15 in a District 6 4A loser-out match.
University 3, Southridge 0: The Titans (8-11) swept the Suns (12-8) in a District 6 3A loser-out match. U-Hi faces Kennewick on the road in the winner-to-state, loser-out district third-place match on Saturday.