State volleyball: Freeman earns No. 2 seed in 2B tournament, aiming for first title since 1981

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Freeman volleyball knows what it’s like to earn a podium spot at the state tournament, but climbing all the way to that top step has eluded the Scotties in recent years.

But coach Kaela Straw believes this year’s squad could be the one to change that narrative.

Freeman earned the No. 2 seed into this week’s 16-team State 2B tournament, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

Straw, who has led the Scotties (17-2) to a third-place finish last year and a second-place trophy in 2023, believes this year’s squad has the leadership and depth needed to rattle off four-straight wins and lift the program’s first title since 1981.

“I actually just went and picked up our state shirts and our motto all year has been ‘for each other,’ ” Straw said. “It’s a very close, close group of girls. They’re all like best friends, which you don’t always get at the high school level. They really are just doing it for each other. I think if we just continue that and play four good matches we’ll see what happens.”

Straw said one of the biggest keys to success this year has been the play of 6-foot-4 junior middle blocker Logan Pecht, who is committed to play at Washington State.

“(Logan) has just been insane for us this year, and her growth and abilities have allowed us to spread our offense out so much more.”

Straw also credits the play and leadership of captains Greta Van Gemert, Avery Boswell and Avery Berglund.

One key to Freeman’s confidence heading into state also has to do with the grueling nonleague slate the Scotties played during the season. Freeman earned victories over Greater Spokane League foes Shadle Park, Lewis and Clark and University, while getting crucial experience in losses to Mead and Gonzaga Prep.

“It’s always important to us to have a really tough preseason and that’s why we line up with those big 4A and 3A schools knowing we can compete with them,” Straw said. “I think the girls went into those two losses knowing we could have beat them, and it kind of just lit a fire going into the postseason.”

Straw also views the high level of talent in Northeast 2B league play as key for state preparation. Four NE2B teams will head to Yakima this week, with Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, Davenport and Northwest Christian joining the Scotties.

“The only two sets we dropped in league play this year were to Lind-Ritzville, so we know how tough of a program they are and everyone in our league is,” said Straw. “We have to take care of business first, but I would love to see them across the net in the title match.”

The Scotties open tournament play against 15th-seeded River View at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Fifth-seeded Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (16-3) will take on No. 12-seeded Kittitas at 9:45 a.m., No. 8 seed Northwest Christian (18-2) opens against ninth-seeded Tri-Cities Prep at 11:45 and No. 13 seed Davenport (13-6) takes on fourth-seeded Toutle Lake also at 11:45 a.m.

The 1B state title game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Oakesdale top seed in 1B: It may seem like business as usual when looking at the State 1B bracket with perennial favorite Oakesdale as the No. 1 seed. But rival Garfield-Palouse might have something to say about that come Thursday evening.

Although the Nighthawks (21-1) have won three of the past four 1B titles, they’ll head into the SunDome looking to rebound after dropping the District 6 title game to the Vikings last week.

It was the first time in four tries this season that Garfield-Palouse (19-3) was able to top Oakesdale, but that victory along with a strong schedule earned the Vikings the tournament’s No. 3 seed.

Oakesdale, who took second at state last year, will look to get back to its championship-winning ways Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against either Northeast 1B North foe Northport (17-5) or No. 17 seed Willapa Valley.

Garfield-Palouse will also wait on its opening opponent, as it will face either 14th-seeded Taholah or 19th-seeded Entiat at 11:45 a.m.

Other area teams in the 1B field include fifth-seeded Springdale (13-6), who open against No. 12 Northwest Christian (Lacey) at 1:30 p.m.; No. 7 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (16-5), which opens against 10th-seeded Darrington at 1:30 p.m.; defending 1B champion and No. 9 seed Wilbur-Creston-Keller (19-3) against No. 8 Naselle at 3:30 p.m. and No. 13-seed Valley Christian against No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran at 8 a.m.

The 1B state title game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

West Valley, Pullman into 2A field: After sweeping top-seeded Pullman in the District 6 tournament, West Valley claimed the No. 9 seed in the State 2A tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the SunDome.

The Eagles (15-3) will open against eighth-seeded Bainbridge at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Pullman also made it to the state tournament and will look to extend its trophy streak to four years. The Greyhounds (15-2) are the No. 10 seed and will open against seventh-seeded Selah at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The 2A title match is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Lakeside into 1A field: Lakeside emerged as the lone Northeast 1A representative to make it to the State 1A tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday in Yakima.

The Eagles (13-2) earned the No. 11 seed and will open against sixth-seeded La Center at 9 a.m. Friday.

The 1A title match is set for 6:15 p.m. Saturday.