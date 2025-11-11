WSU lands commitment from class of 2026 WR Jamal Polite Jr., first wideout in class

PULLMAN – Washington State has the first wide receiver in its class of 2026.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from Texas native Jamal Polite Jr., who announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first wideout in the class. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Polite turned down offers from UTEP and FCS Lamar to commit to the Cougars.

Polite, the 22nd overall member of WSU’s class of 2026, finished this regular season with 37 catches for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns for Shoemaker High in Killeen, Texas. That helped the Wolves finish the season at 7-3.

Polite took his official visit to Pullman last weekend, during the Cougars’ second and final bye week of the season, and committed three days later.

Polite is also the fifth Texas native in WSU’s class of 2026, joining defensive lineman Jacob Lopez-Veasey, safety Matthew McClain, running back CJ Toney and safety Jarvse Dickerson, all three-star prospects. It could signal a new pipeline opening for WSU, whose coaches are using their Midwest ties to bring Texas prospects to the Palouse.

By comparison, each of WSU’s past three recruiting classes included just two Texas natives each. It’s clear that because head coach Jimmy Rogers and his assistants are cashing in on their deep Midwest roots.

WSU did have two wideouts in the class earlier in the year, but three-star prospect Hudson Lewis flipped to Utah and three-star receiver Maurice Purify II remains a free agent after decommitting as well.

Only a few weeks remain until the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 3. It’s possible the Cougars add one or two more players to their class before then, but likely not many more.

WSU’s updated class of 2026:

• WR Jamal Polite Jr. (Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas).

• RB Tre Garrison (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star CB Willie Breland (Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkinston, Miss.)

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star CB Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Three-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).