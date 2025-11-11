WSU reels in commitment from 3-star OL Derek Worden, who joins Cougars’ class of 2026 over pair of Power 4 offers

PULLMAN — Washington State’s class of 2026 is beginning to reach its final form.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from three-star offensive lineman Derek Worden, who announced his decision on Tuesday night, becoming the 23rd member in the class, including the fourth offensive lineman. Worden was previously committed to New Mexico, but after taking a visit to WSU last weekend, he opted to flip.

After days of pondering and multiple discussions with those close to me, I would like to thank the entire staff of UNM football for their support, but I’ll be flipping my commitment to @WSUCougarFB after a wonderful OV.@TSchureman @CoachLucasWazzu @PrepRedzoneAZ @WazzuRogers pic.twitter.com/H9Hja7su75 — Derek Worden (@DerekWorde92531) November 12, 2025

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Worden’s pledge amounts to one of the bigger recruiting wins in the class for WSU, which held off the likes of Arizona, Colorado, Boise State and others for Worden’s services. Worden also held offers from Utah State, UTEP and a handful of FCS schools, turning them down to join the Cougars’ class of 2026, which also added wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. on Tuesday morning.

Worden is a prospect at Queen Creek High in Arizona, the same school that produced current WSU center Brock Dieu, a staple of the program across the last several years. Located in the Phoenix metro, Queen Creek also isn’t far from Chandler, the hometown of WSU head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Rogers and Co. first extended an offer to Worden back in May, after Arizona and Boise State had offered him. In June, Worden took his official visit to the Broncos’ program. Nine days later, he committed to New Mexico.

But last weekend, the Cougs got Worden on an official visit to Pullman, when the Cougars were enjoying their second and final bye week of the season. To Worden, that experience was enough to prompt him to flip from New Mexico to WSU.

Only a few weeks remain until college football’s early signing period, which begins on Dec. 3. In the past, WSU’s classes have hovered in the mid- to high-20s. With the Cougs’ class of 2026 now at 23, coaches might look to add a few more players, but likely not many more than that.

WSU’s updated class of 2026:

• WR Jamal Polite Jr. (Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas).

• 3-star RB Tre Garrison (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star CB Willie Breland (Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkinston, Miss.)

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• 3-star CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• 3-star RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• 3-star RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• 3-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• 3-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• 3-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• 3-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• 3-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• 3-star CB Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• 3-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• 3-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• 3-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• 3-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• 3-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• 3-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• 3-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).