Ballmer group to donate up to $170 million per year for free preschool program

Washington will nearly double the number of available slots for a state program that provides free prekindergarten child care and wrap-around services for primarily low-income families, following a potentially billion-dollar grant from the Ballmer Group Philanthropy.

“We at Ballmer Group have been inspired by Washington state’s commitment to ensure that every eligible kiddo has access to high-quality early learning,” said Andi Smith, Ballmer Group’s executive director for Washington. “And Ballmer Group’s role is simple: to help that vision move faster.”

The Ballmer Group was founded in 2015 by Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife, Connie.

The program currently serves hundreds of children in Spokane County.

The announcement on Wednesday follows cuts made earlier this year by the Legislature to the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which resulted in a reduction in the number of program slots available statewide from 16,400 last school year to 14,400 this year.

According to Gov. Bob Ferguson, the Ballmer Group has pledged to fund up to 10,000 additional seats for the next 10 years. The program currently serves more than 14,000 students in the state across 460 locations.

Smith said funding the additional slots could cost up to $170 million per year.

“It’ll be hard to quantify, as we’re standing here today, it’d be hard to quantify how significant this investment is going to be for our state,” Ferguson said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Established in 1985, the program offers free preschool and family support for low-income 3- and 4-year-olds in the state. To qualify for the program, a family cannot make more than 36% of the state median income, which is $50,152 per year for a family of four.

Tana Senn, secretary of the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families, said the program serves families who would otherwise be “unlikely” to access early childhood learning programs.

“Our goal, most assuredly, is to have little kiddos expanding our program this fall, and to be ramping up continuously as we go forward. And so I’m excited about that, my team’s excited about that,” Ferguson said. “And once again, for Steve and Connie Ballmer, and for the Ballmer Group, we just so appreciate this very generous gift, and we as a state will do our best to use that investment wisely. And it will be used in the best way possible, to help all of the kids across Washington state.”

Ferguson said Wednesday that it will take time for the state to “ramp up” to add the capacity for the additional 10,000 slots. According to the Governor’s Office, the state’s goal is to enroll an additional 2,000 students into the program for the next school year.

“It’s an incredible gift and investment in our state-funded preschool program,” Joel Ryan, executive director of the Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP, said in an interview Wednesday. “I’m elated, I think it’s terrific, particularly since we continue to face a really difficult budget situation in Olympia.”

To access the funding, Washington has agreed not to reduce the number of state-funded ECEAP slots. The pledge follows a legislative session that saw lawmakers reduce funding for the program amid a multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

Amid the shortfall, lawmakers cut approximately 12% of the slots in the program, many of which were unfilled.

Seven organizations based in Spokane County oversee preschool programs. According to data provided by the Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP, here’s how those numbers changed from last school year to this year as a result of the cuts:

• 901 to 700 this year at Spokane Public Schools.

• 590 to 533 in Central Valley School District.

• 104 to 100 at YWCA of Spokane.

• 807 to 771 at Community Colleges of Spokane .

• 54 to 47 at Early Learning Child Development Resource.

• 135 to 124 at Community Minded Enterprises Spokane.

• 360 to 337 at Northeast Washington Education Service District 101.

As the state enters another tough budget cycle, Ryan said it was “very likely” further cuts could be made to the program in the upcoming legislative session.

“ Because of today’s announcement, not only do we have a commitment from state lawmakers and the governor to maintain funding for ECEAP, but with the dollars from Ballmer, we’re going to be able to expand next fall,” Ryan said. “So, I’m really excited about it.”

Smith said Wednesday that the Ballmer Group would be “open to the discussion” of continuing funding past the initial 10-year investment following a review of the program, though said it’s “TBD” at the moment.

“I view my job as governor, over the next several years, to make that TBD as positive as possible,” Ferguson added. “So, that’s our mission. That’s our mission, and we deeply appreciate the generosity.”