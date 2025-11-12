CdA man sentenced to 20 years in prison for recording himself raping unconscious partner

A 41-year-old Coeur d’Alene man who filmed himself raping his partner multiple times was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Frank Cunningham pleaded guilty in August to one count each of video voyeurism and rape while 10 other rape and video voyeurism charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, according to an online Idaho court portal.

The charges stem from last fall when Cunningham’s significant other noticed several videos on Cunningham’s Google Drive account of Cunningham raping her while she was asleep or unconscious, prosecutors said in the release.

During their relationship, the woman located medications at their residence she believed Cunningham may have used to incapacitate her during the rapes, according to the release. Police learned Cunningham recorded himself raping the woman while she was unconscious multiple times between March 2023 and April 2024.

A U.S. Marshals law enforcement task force arrested Cunningham in February in Spokane.

In 2019, Cunningham was convicted of video voyeurism in Nez Perce County, Idaho, for committing similar conduct against a different woman. In that case, Cunningham uploaded videos to a pornographic website of him raping the woman while asleep.

His criminal history also includes convictions for assault, disturbing the peace, battery, reckless driving and DUI, the release stated.

District Judge Regina McCrea on Nov. 7 sentenced Cunningham to a 30-year prison term with parole eligibility after 20 years for the Kootenai County case.