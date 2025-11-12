Design Recipes: Affordable home staging hacks

Grocery store finds such as oils, spices and cook books make for the ideal touch for the staging of this kitchen. (Tribune News Service)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to home staging, the smallest details can make the biggest difference.

Thoughtful finishing touches can transform a house from looking staged to feeling like a home, and it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. From a few well-placed plants to layered textures and warm lighting, affordable accents can add polish, warmth and personality.

Here are my top five favorite budget-friendly ideas that help any space feel sale-ready.

Greenery. Plants bring life, texture and color to a space. A simple house plant can be used in so many different ways. Consider using as an accent on a side table or nightstand, on a bookshelf or even on a coffee table. A great source for this can be a local grocery store; or for an artificial plant, big box stores often have ones that are both realistic and affordable.

Textiles. Textiles such as throws and accent pillows can help bring a lot of interest to a room. Neutrals can help add interest without taking away from an existing color palette. Consider colors such as taupe, brown and black. A great source can be a local department store or home décor retailer.

Small furniture pieces. In many instances small furniture pieces can be the icing on the cake. Consider items such as stools, benches, ottomans and side tables. These items are often “cash and carry” at retail stores for national brands. Be sure to also consider local boutiques and small retailers as well.

Styling items for the kitchen. The kitchen is often “the heart of the house” and styling shouldn’t be ignored. Items such as containers filled with pasta, cutting boards, spices, cookbooks and mugs are popular décor items for staging. A great source are discount retailers, overstock retailers and grocery stores.

Let there be light. Lighting can be a key selling point when it comes to home selling. This is not where you will want to skimp. Look for opportunities to infuse purposeful lighting such as table lamps, floor lamps and pendants. An affordable and readily available option is a local big box or hardware store. You will find lots of options – and be sure you leave with the right bulbs!

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”