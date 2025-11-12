Eastern Washington struggles at Seattle U in 94-67 loss

From staff reports

The Eastern Washington men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 34 points in a 94-67 loss to Seattle University on Wednesday at the Redhawk Center in Seattle.

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Eagles (0-4). Brayden Maldonado, who made 10 of 11 shots from the field, scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Redhawks (2-2).

Grad senior Johnny Radford led the Eagles with 13 points, and redshirt senior Isaiah Moses, who was named Big Sky Player of the Week on Tuesday, made 4 of 8 shots and scored 12 points.

The Redhawks shot 65% from the field (37 of 57), including 11 of 20 shots from 3-point range. The Eagles weren’t nearly as efficient, making 25 of 58 shots (43%). Seattle also held advantages in rebounding (33-27) and in points in the paint (44-30).

Eastern trailed by 11 at halftime, and 6 minutes into the second half Seattle built a 66-42 lead that never again shrunk to fewer than 20 points.

Moses, who leads the Eagles in scoring (18 points per game) was coming off a 30-point effort in a 102-97 overtime loss at Colorado on Saturday.

The Eagles’ next game is Monday at home against Eastern Oregon.