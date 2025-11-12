Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meets this week

A new statewide native trout policy is up for a decision this week when Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Commission convenes in Lynwood.

The Resident Native Trout Policy has been in development for two years. It is meant to guide management of Washington’s native rainbow and cutthroat trout and to limit impacts on the anadromous forms of those species.

The policy stops short of lining out any specific regulations for rivers or streams. Instead, it sets broad objectives, such as prioritizing the conservation of native salmonids and considering whether a species is migratory or non-migratory when setting regulations.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff are scheduled to give a presentation to the commission’s Fish Committee on Thursday. On Friday, the full commission is scheduled to vote on the policy.

Also on Friday, commissioners will consider a handful of timber projects on WDFW wildlife areas around the state. One is proposed for a portion of the Sherman Creek Wildlife Area between Metaline Falls and Ione in Pend Oreille County.

The project would cover 122 acres and would produce 1.7 million board feet, according to WDFW documents.

The commission’s full agenda and links for livestreaming the meeting are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings/2025/13-15nov2025-agenda.