Idaho can’t complete second-half comeback in loss to San Diego

By From staff reports

SAN DIEGO – Idaho’s second-half rally came up short and the Vandals suffered their first loss of the season, falling 78-74 in a nonconference game against San Diego on Wednesday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Vandals (2-1) trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half before mounting a comeback and tying the game at 71-71 with about 2 minutes remaining, but the Toreros (2-1) recorded a steal with 12 seconds remaining and leading by two points to deny a potential game-tying shot.

Idaho forward Jackson Rasmussen had 21 points and guard Jack Payne added 15.

USD, picked to finish ninth in the West Coast Conference preseason poll, was led by guard Juanse Gorosito’s 22 points. The Toreros shot 51.8% from the field against 40.7% for Idaho.