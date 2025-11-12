Katie Wilson elected Seattle’s next mayor

By David Kroman Seattle Times

Katie Wilson, a longtime advocate whose City Hall rise came as she pushed for more progressive taxes, has been elected Seattle’s next mayor.

On Wednesday, Wilson took a 1,976-vote lead over Bruce Harrell. With a maximum of 1,320 ballots remaining – though likely fewer – it is mathematically impossible for Harrell to catch up.

Shortly after the results were released Wednesday, Harrell issued an advisory that he would give a speech Thursday to the people of Seattle.

The results were all but assured after Tuesday’s ballot count, when Wilson jumped out to a more than 1,300-vote lead. They were finalized Wednesday, confirming a clean sweep for progressives in this year’s Seattle elections as three incumbents – mayor, City Council president and city attorney – have now been ousted. That swing is in sharp contrast to the 2021 and 2023 Seattle elections, in which voters cast out the city’s most left-leaning politicians.

With the resounding return of the city’s more liberal wing, City Hall will be a much more divided place come Jan. 1. Unlike the near-unanimous moderate slate currently in all elected branches of government, Wilson will face a council that is more ideologically split.

The result means any successful legislation will only come through compromise. Wilson’s pledges to explore new taxes on corporations and the wealthy, for example, will need to win votes from more skeptical members of the council to become a reality.

Harrell is now the fourth mayor in a row to serve only one term; only one mayor this century, Greg Nickels, has served two.

Harrell was the city’s longest-serving politician by a significant margin, having been in elected office for all but two of the last 18 years, either as a council member or mayor.

Wilson’s election guarantees a green city government. Only two people on the City Council, Dan Strauss and Debora Juarez, have served more than one full term. The other seven will either be newly elected or have just two years in government.

Wilson has been preparing for a transition into office since August, following her strong showing in the primary. She has been quiet about who that has involved, though she has said it includes past veterans of city government.

The transition work now kicks into high gear. As the mayor-elect, she will receive office space in the Seattle Municipal Tower. In the past, mayors-elect have tapped advisers and significant figures in Seattle to lead their team and then brought in as many as 100 voices to offer staffing and policy recommendations to the incoming administration.

No amount of preparation, though, can account for the whirlwind of a new administration taking office. Because the race was so tight, Wilson is already a week behind where other mayors have been at this point.

Few expected this election’s outcome earlier this year. Harrell entered 2025 with a broad base of endorsements and seemed to have closed off most lanes for a challenger either to his left or right.

Wilson, though, took note of a citywide vote in favor of new taxes on high-paying companies for social housing and saw an opening. She declared her run for mayor shortly after.

Until the primary, she won few institutional endorsements. Business, labor and even progressive figures like Rep. Pramila Jayapal had lined up behind Harrell.

Not until she bested him by nearly 10 percentage points in August did the center of gravity shift in her direction, though Harrell continued to benefit from an enormous financial advantage by way of an independent committee on his behalf.

Now that she’s been elected, Wilson owes relatively little in political debt to organizations – to her right or left – as she enters office. She’s pointed that out as a strength, saying she can govern and staff her office exactly as she sees fit.

“I think this election is really a mandate to tackle the housing crisis with everything we’ve got,” she said Tuesday night.

She pointed to the millions in attack ads against her, which mostly focused on her experience rather than specific policies, that fell short. Coupled with the strong showing from other progressives, Wilson enters office confident in her platform.

“Especially looking at the results in the other races, I think it’s clear that a large majority of voters are aligned with our vision for Seattle,” she said Tuesday.

The question with any new administration is how many sitting department heads they keep. Some are likely to stay on; chief of the Seattle Fire Department Harold Scoggins has been in his role through three mayors now.

The transportation and police departments tend to see the most immediate change, as they oversee the parts of city government with the most public interface.

Transportation is currently being led by Adiam Emery, a close friend and former adviser of Harrell’s.

The Seattle Police Department is being led by Shon Barnes, whom Wilson has both criticized and expressed openness to keeping.

Wilson has promised more information about staffing and her transition next week.