Letters for Nov. 12

An enlightening letter from Steele

Thank you, Spokesman Review. Any Karen Dorn Steele published letter is always good for a few laughs. Oct. 12’s “Government Spending” was no exception. Her letter, a screed decrying everything Baumgartner is a predictable laundry list of liberal pablum that, naturally, fails to explain:

1) Why giving almost 20 million taxpayer dollars to Gonzaga University “to protect the Spokane area from the hazards of climate change” isn’t wasteful spending?

2) Why Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, enrollees need COVID-era subsidy extensions for the program to remain “affordable”?

3) Why lump “the elderly” and “the poor” together? Couldn’t that coupling facilitate malingerers and recent arrival duckers and divers to continue their suckling the Medicaid teat to the detriment of legitimate beneficiaries and the truly needy?

4) Why should the United States keep racking up debt and taxpayers continue to pony up international largesse at post-World War II levels?

5) How is ICE “unaccountable” and “threatening” to anyone other than individuals circumventing federal immigration regulations and those abetting this nullificationist lawlessness?

6) Why is it so hard to understand that progressive income tax rate cuts return more to those paying the most?

So, again, thank you , S-R. And please, keep your letters coming , Karen.

P.S. “Soybeans make up a negligible percentage of crops grown in Washington State’s 5th Congressional district.” – USDA 2022 Congressional District profile.

William Baxley

Spokane

Halloween was fun, now it’s time for Christmas

Another Halloween is over with homes giving out candy and treats. In our neighborhood, we had 65 trick-or-treaters between the ages of 2 and college age. We need to share that everyone who came to our door thanked us, enjoyed our decorations and wished for us to have a good night. How refreshing to see kids of all ages being very polite and thankful for what we gave out.

One older female told us she has been coming to our house for years when she was growing up. We thoroughly enjoyed the evening seeing so many positive kids. We tried to talk to them about school and what activities they were involved with. Most were involved in some after-school activity.

We were thinking about not putting up decorations next year, but because of Halloween and the positive vibes we received, we will be putting up decorations again next year.

Now, onto Christmas decorations!

Rich Tschirgi

Spokane

Drink a toast to Mark at South Hill Grill

Last week, we took our friends Mark and Marion out to dinner at the South Hill Grill in celebration of Marion marrying Correen and me. Halfway through dinner, while in the middle of conversing with my wife, Mark slumped over on her shoulder and died.

There were no preliminary convulsions or other signs. A couple at a nearby table rushed over and got Mark on the floor and started CPR, while I called 911. This wonderful lady, who never gave us her name continued CPR until paramedics, District 8 Fire Department and local deputy sheriff arrived.

The point of this story is simple: People in Spokane are friendly, very competent and caring.

The paramedic stayed with Marion, assisting her and was very professional and kind. The District 8 Fire Department were also very professional and helpful. The sheriff’s deputy and the chaplain, who was on a ride -along, were both very calming and helpful. The deputy explained all the steps he had to go through, calling his sergeant, the medical examiner and others.

I would like to think that such help and kindness and caring exists in all communities, but Spokane is one step higher. So next time you’re heading out for a drink and a meal, stop at the South Hill Grill, drink a toast to Mark and spend some money on their fine food. They shut down immediately after the emergency, gave people their food to go, and would not let me even pay our bill costing them hundreds of dollars in lost revenue.

Mike Jackson

Spokane