Prep roundup: Nora Cullen scores twice to lift Mead soccer in State 4A soccer upset; Freeman into 2B volleyball semifinals

Roundup of Wednesday’s state volleyball and girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Mead 3, Wenatchee 0: Nora Cullen scored two goals and No. 11-seeded Mead (11-3-6) upset sixth-seeded Wenatchee (15-2-1) in a State 4A first-round game at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.

Cullen opened the scoring in the first half for the Panthers in the 15th minute. Olivia Berry then made it 2-0 in Mead’s favor in the 58th minute, before Cullen added her second score at 64 minutes.

Mead finished with 11 shots and Panthers goalkeeper Myleah Puletasi made four saves.

The Panthers advance to the second round where they will travel to face third-seeded Skyview on either Friday or Saturday.

Skyline 3, Lewis and Clark 2: The 13th-seeded Spartans (12-7-1) upset the fourth-seeded Tigers (11-2-4) in a State 4A first-round game at ONE Spokane Stadium. No other details were reported.

Lewis and Clark was eliminated with the loss.

Columbia River 5, East Valley 0: The top-seeded Rapids (20-0-1) defeated the No. 16-seeded Knights (10-6-4) in a State 2A first-round game in Vancouver, Washington. No other details were reported.

East Valley was eliminated with the loss.

State volleyball

Freeman picked up at the first day of the State 2B tournament on Wednesday right where they left off to finish the season – playing unbeatable.

The second-seeded Scotties (19-2) swept 15th-seeded River View in the first round before earning another sweep in the quarterfinals against seventh-seeded Onalaska at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

Freeman moves into the semifinals Thursday against sixth-seeded Manson. The Scotties will look for revenge after the Trojans topped Freeman in last year’s semifinals en route to the state title.

On the other side of the 2B bracket, fifth-seeded Lind-Ritzville-Sprague upset fourth-seeded Toutle Lake 3-1 in the quarterfinals to earn a spot in the semifinals against eighth-seeded Northwest Christian, who upset top-seeded Rainier 3-2 in the evening’s final quarterfinal match.

Both semifinal matches are scheduled for 10 a.m.

In the 1B tournament, top-seeded Oakesdale, third-seeded Garfield-Palouse and seventh-seeded Almira-Coulee/Hartline all advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, which hare scheduled for noon in the SunDome.