Spokane Valley to open its first soup kitchen this weekend

Spokane Valley is getting a soup kitchen in time for Thanksgiving.

The soup kitchen and food bank is at 205 N. University Rd. Suite 3. It will debut with a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday from 2-4 p.m., featuring turkey, potatoes, vegetables and more.

Jacqueline Babol, the president and founder of the Filipino American Northwest Association, decided to open the soup kitchen after noticing a lack of services for homeless people living in Spokane Valley. She operates Nourish Spokane through her Filipino American organization. The program aims to help families in the area who struggle to afford their food needs.

“We love to cook and we love to party,” Babol said. “And we love to feed people!”

On Thanksgiving, she hopes to cook 16 turkeys and feed at least 130 people. The soup kitchen will be first come, first served. There will also be to-go boxes at the dinner for folks to take home. She hopes to create a kitchen that is “chef’s choice.”

“It will be a sit -down dinner, and they’re going to be served with dignity,” Babol said.

Babol wanted to create the soup kitchen even before concerns grew that the federal government shutdown might cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. She started working on the project two years ago.

“We’re really proud of ourselves,” she said. “It’s a daunting task and we’re grateful for the support.”

The soup kitchen is the only one in the area that is not faith -based, Babol said.

The soup kitchen will have a Christmas meal on Dec. 20 from 2-4 p.m. and starting on Jan. 26, the kitchen will have hot meals available every second and fourth Saturday from 4-6 p.m. The soup kitchen runs strictly from donations. Folks looking to volunteer, including chefs, can sign up online at filamnw.org/events.

Folks looking to donate food or money to the kitchen can drop off nonperishable items on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-5 or call 509-240-9932 for more information.