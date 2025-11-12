Trump pardons Idaho man charged in national park trail running case

By Nicole Blanchard The Idaho Statesman

President Donald Trump has pardoned an Idaho man charged with a federal crime for going off-trail during a record-setting run in a national park last year.

Trump pardoned Michelino Sunseri, of Driggs, on Friday, according to a news release from Sunseri’s legal team at Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit that defends people in lawsuits with the government. The organization is often described as libertarian or conservative.

Sunseri posted a photo of Trump’s pardon letter on social media with the caption “IT’S FINALLY OVER⁣.”

Sunseri was found guilty of shortcutting a trail in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming in May for the record-setting trail run he did on Grand Teton, the namesake mountain at Grand Teton National Park. Pacific Legal Foundation’s news release said Sunseri ascended and descended the 13,775-foot peak in 2 hours, 50 minutes and 10 seconds, about three minutes faster than the previous record on Fastest Known Time, an online record-keeping website.

Sunseri’s record run took him on the Garnet Canyon Trail in the park, and as he descended the trail, he shortcutted switchbacks using a route called Old Climber’s Trail, which has been closed by the National Park Service, court documents said. Signs posted at the trail note the closure and warn hikers that shortcutting causes erosion and damages plants.

Pacific Legal Foundation said Sunseri used a “social trail” — a route that isn’t formally designated as a trail but is commonly used. The lawyers said others pursuing the Grand Teton Fastest Known Time also cut out switchbacks using the Old Climber’s Trail.

The Idaho man celebrated his pardon on social media but reiterated a claim the Pacific Legal Foundation also stated: that the criminal charge never should have happened.

“I’m absolutely, incredibly grateful. But, it never should’ve gotten this far,” Sunseri wrote on Facebook. “This case was a massive waste of taxpayer money and government energy from the start — something that should’ve easily been resolved back in September 2024 when I offered community service to close the trail for good. Unfortunately, instead of working with me, the system tried to make an example of me.⁣ ⁣ “I know this pardon might get swept up in politics in this heated time, and that’s unfortunate — because this particular case is about fairness and common sense,” he added.

It’s unclear why Trump chose to pardon Sunseri. The pardon letter does not include any commentary from the president, and Trump has not spoken publicly about the Idaho man’s case.

Despite Sunseri’s time on Grand Teton, he does not hold the Fastest Known Time record for the route. The title still belongs to Andy Anderson, whose summit and descent was three minutes slower. As part of its pursuit of charges against Sunseri, the National Park Service asked Fastest Known Time to strike the Idaho man’s attempt from its records.