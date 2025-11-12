Trump urges Netanyahu pardon in letter to Israel’s president

By Alisa Odenheimer and Ethan Bronner, Bloomberg News

Donald Trump wrote to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and urged him to legally pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

While the U.S. president has previously called for Netanyahu to be pardoned, including while speaking to the Israeli parliament last month, this is the first known letter he’s sent to Herzog on the issue.

“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister,” Trump said in the letter, which Herzog’s office published and said was received on Wednesday morning. “Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted.”

Trump said Netanyahu’s prosecution was “unjustified” but that he had “absolute respect” for the Israeli justice system. Still, it is a significant move by the U.S. leader and may be perceived by many Israelis as him interfering in their political and judicial matters.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on the letter.

“It shows enormous disrespect for the Israeli judicial system,” said Frances Raday, a retired Israeli law professor who has litigated at the country’s Supreme Court.

She said normally pardons can only be granted when someone has been found guilty and there’s only one previous example of a preemptive pardon in Israel.

Netanyahu’s trial has divided Israeli society. Many in the country agree with Trump and say it should be dropped, especially with Israel still effectively in a state of war following Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Others say it’s imperative for Israel’s standing as a liberal democracy that the trial continues.

Netanyahu — the country’s longest-standing leader — needs to call elections within the next year. Under Israeli law, if a prime minister is convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude” and all appeals have been exhausted, their term is automatically terminated. The government becomes transitional until a new one is sworn in.

Trump called Netanyahu “the kind of person you needed in Israel at the time” in an interview on CBS that aired earlier this month.

“He’s under trial for some things, and I don’t think they treat him very well,” he said. “We’ll be involved in that to help him out a little bit.”

Herzog’s office said he holds Trump “in the highest regard” for supporting Israel during the war against Hamas and other Iran-backed militants. It added that anyone seeking a pardon from the president must submit a formal request in accordance with established procedures.