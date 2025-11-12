Ukraine relinquishes more positions in southern Zaporizhzhya region

By Andreas Stein and Katharina Schröder german press agency

KYIV, Ukraine – Following the previous day’s admission that it had lost several villages to the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian army has had to abandon further positions in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

“Late in the evening, Ukrainian units withdrew to more favorable positions due to the massive shelling of our positions in the Rivnopillia area,” the Southern Command announced on Wednesday afternoon via Telegram.

The Southern Command stated that the Russian advance was subsequently halted. In total, there have been about two dozen skirmishes, it said.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than three and a half years.

In recent days, several locations north-east of the small town of Hulyaipole have been lost to the Russian army.

A Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed one man and damaged infrastructure, local officials said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old was killed in the Synelnykove district, the region’s acting governor, Vladyslav Haivanenko, said on Facebook, posting photos of a burning building.

The nearby city of Pavlohrad was also attacked, he said.

In eastern Ukraine, drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv also caused damage. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said five people were injured. Private homes and a business were damaged, with two buildings set ablaze, he said.