WSU parting ways with AD Anne McCoy, elevating Jon Haarlow into interim AD role

PULLMAN — Anne McCoy’s tenure as Washington State’s athletic director is over after less than two years.

WSU is parting ways with McCoy, multiple sources confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday afternoon, after promoting her to AD in June 2024. The Cougars are elevating senior deputy AD Jon Haarlow into the interim AD role, according to a source and first reported by ESPN.

An official announcement from WSU is expected at 3 p.m.

The news was first reported by the Seattle Times.

McCoy took over a few months prior in the interim after former AD Pat Chun decamped for the same job at Washington.

It’s the first major move from new university president Betsy Cantwell, who took over this spring. In recent days, she has stressed the importance of raising money for NIL and facility upgrades at WSU, a centerpiece of the rebuilt Pac-12, which launches next year.

Cantwell and WSU brass are looking for an aggressive fundraiser as AD as the new conference prepares to launch, according to a source. With times changing at WSU — new president, new conference, new landscape — the school is looking to start anew at the top of the athletic department, according to sources.

McCoy had been at WSU since 2001, serving a variety of roles, including associate director of athletics for internal operations. That kind of background in Pullman made her an attractive candidate for the job, which was given by former president Kirk Schulz, who retired last year.

Additionally, one of WSU’s deputy ADs, Ike Ukaegbu, is leaving. He’s taking a job as Utah State’s COO, according to a report from ESPN, ending his stay of three-plus years with the Cougars.

This story will be updated.