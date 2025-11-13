Affording holiday meals could be an extra struggle for SNAP recipients, study says

By Betty Lin-Fisher USA TODAY

SNAP recipients, who have already been struggling with food insecurity as they await full payments of their federal food assistance, are going to struggle with holiday meals, according to a new survey.

According to a survey completed for CouponFollow, 72% of SNAP recipients polled said they were worried they wouldn’t be able to afford enough food for themselves and their familie this holiday season. USA TODAY was given an exclusive look at the survey.

The results of the survey are troubling, Clay Cary, senior trends analyst and retail expert at CouponFollow told USA TODAY.

“A vast number of families are facing reduced budgets, and they either have to skip meals, go to food pantries or opt out of hosting for the holidays altogether,” he said. “The bottom line is, even if full benefits were restored tomorrow, the financial strain many households are under won’t disappear overnight, as this is a systemic challenge, not a seasonal one.”

How are people pulling back on holiday meals?

Here are some highlights from the study:

63% of respondents said they expect their holiday grocery budget to be smaller with 40% expecting it to be much smaller.

52% said they will use a food pantry or community food program during the holidays as a result of the SNAP benefit shutdown.

44% of respondents said they’re not going to host family or friends for a holiday meal.

The average holiday budget for Thanksgiving is $93 with 30% cooking a traditional meal and 28% cooking a simplified or smaller meal. The average budget for a Christmas meal is $115, with 29% cooking a traditional meal and 33% going simpler or smaller.

Survey respondents said the top ways they would try to save money to use for holiday meals included shopping sales or using coupons (61%), using food banks or pantries (33%) and skipping meals before or after to save (25%).

Respondents also said they would skip other things to save on holiday costs, including holiday extras, like decorations (62%), hosting family or friends (44%) and homemade desserts or baked goods (31%).

As SNAP recipients were in limbo with their payments during the government shutdown – and it is still unclear how soon full benefits will be restored - many waited in lines at food pantries, restaurants offered free meals and community members around the U.S. rallied to become grocery buddies to pay for groceries for neighbors in need.