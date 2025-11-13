Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket sticks landing in key milestone

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space company successfully launched and landed its New Glenn rocket Thursday afternoon, marking a major technical breakthrough for the company as it works to catch up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The 320-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern and successfully separated the rocket’s first-stage booster.

The booster the company dubbed “Never Tell Me the Odds” then fell back to Earth, passing through cloud cover as its engines fired to slow itself. It landed on a barge named “Jacklyn” - after Bezos’s late mother - and powered down onto a platform marked with the company’s signature feather to cheers from employees. The New Glenn later deployed the two NASA satellites into space.

The success of the New Glenn’s second launch represents a major step forward for Blue Origin in its rivalry with SpaceX, which has become the dominant provider of launch services for NASA, the military and private companies. SpaceX has carried out 11 test launches of its 403-foot Starship rocket, though with mixed success. (Bezos, who also founded Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

Blue Origin named its rocket after astronaut John Glenn, the first American to reach orbit, and it is far larger and more powerful than the company’s previous rockets. The earlier New Shepard used a single engine to ferry rich tourists to space for a few minutes of weightlessness. New Glenn is designed to carry larger payloads, such as satellites and NASA spacecraft, and be reused a minimum of 25 times.

New Glenn’s first launch, in January, was a partial success. Though the rocket reached orbit, it was unable to land its first-stage booster on a platform at sea.

In its second launch, New Glenn carried a pair of NASA spacecraft that will head to Mars and orbit the planet, collecting information about how its magnetic fields change over time, part of a mission the space agency calls Escapade.

Analysts said NASA’s involvement in the second launch marks a win for Blue Origin at a time when SpaceX’s Starship is still in testing.

“The fact that [Blue Origin] has graduated to a paying customer does demonstrate a level of comfort with the New Glenn vehicle, even though it’s just the second launch,” said Clayton Swope, an aerospace analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket has proved its reliability, conducting roughly one launch every three days carrying a mix of government and private satellites to orbit.

Starship, by comparison, has launched 11 times, conducting various test maneuvers such as releasing dummy satellites into orbit. SpaceX successfully reused Starship’s booster in October 2024, when it caught a falling rocket booster alongside two “chopstick” arms. Its record has been mixed since then, with four recent tests ending in explosive failure.

With a successful second launch, Blue Origin “may be able to argue that they have a reliable launch vehicle,” Swope said. “Granted, we’ve seen a lot of attempts for SpaceX, but I don’t think anyone would say we have a reliable launch vehicle in Starship at this point.”

New Glenn also presents potential business opportunities for Blue Origin. The space company has an agreement with Amazon to provide launches for Amazon Leo, formerly known as Kuiper, a planned satellite communications network to far-flung parts of the globe that are outside the reach of existing internet services. It also has an agreement with AST SpaceMobile, a satellite internet venture that partners with AT&T, Verizon and others, to provide direct-to-phone internet service.

Those partnerships have clear parallels to Starlink, a SpaceX-owned internet service that has thousands of small satellites in orbit and generates billions of dollars in revenue.

The Thursday launch had been canceled twice. First, on Sunday afternoon, a planned launch was scrubbed because of cloud formations that posed a risk of lightning strike. An attempt scheduled for Wednesday was canceled because of “highly elevated solar activity.”

There also had been concerns about whether the government shutdown could interfere with Blue Origin’s launch. A Federal Aviation Administration emergency order issued last week prohibited space launches during the day, but launch providers were told that exemptions could be granted for military and NASA missions, industry officials said.