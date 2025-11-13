Cynthia Erivo shields Ariana Grande from stunt ‘troll’ at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Cynthia Erivo performed some real magic Thursday when she saved “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande from an overeager “troll” at the premiere of the blockbuster’s second chapter in Singapore.

The Oscar nominees were walking down a yellow brick road-inspired carpet, holding hands with co-star Michelle Yeoh and posing for fans, when a man screamed and hopped the barricade, according to fan footage. The man then wrapped an arm around 32-year-old Grande, only for Erivo, 38, and a guard to cut in.

Erivo then encased the pop star in a protective hug at the Universal Studios Singapore event, as did Academy Award-winner Yeoh, 63.

TMZ reports that the man – who was ultimately escorted out by security, encouraged by others fans’ booing – is likely the self-proclaimed “troll” known as Pyjama Man, who posted a 10-second clip of the interaction on TikTok.

Grande is not the first to find herself in the viral clutches of Pyjama Man’s stunts, which tend to involve barging onto a stage, much to the shock of unsuspecting performers, which have included the Weeknd and the Chainsmokers.

Pyjama Man has more than 9,300 followers on Instagram, where his profile is verified and his bio proclaims, “Ariana Grande is the Queen.”

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters Nov. 21, concluding Jon M. Chu’s two-part adaption of the beloved Broadway musical, and Gregory McGuire’s bestselling book from which it takes its name.