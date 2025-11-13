Eastern Washington women’s basketball can’t complete second-half comeback, falls to Southern Utah

From staff reports

CHENEY – Eastern Washington fell into a 13-point hole at halftime and couldn’t complete a second-half comeback, losing 74-68 to nonconference opponent Southern Utah on Thursday at Reese Court.

The Eagles (1-2) got 21 points from forward Jaecy Eggers and 18 from guard Elyn Bowers, but the team had an inconsistent shooting night (29.6% from the field) and lost the rebounding battle 50-37.

EWU cut the SUU lead to two points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Thunderbirds (3-0) pulled away.

Guard Sierra Chambers scored 18 points to lead the T-birds, who are off to a hot start after being picked to finish last in the WAC in a preseason poll. SUU upset Washington State on Saturday in Cedar City, Utah.