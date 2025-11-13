Gonzaga signee Luca Foster one of 50 players named to Naismith High School watch list

Luca Foster officially signed with Gonzaga on Wednesday and woke up Thursday to learn he was named to the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year watch list.

The four-star wing from Pennsylvania was one of 50 high school players named to the watch list compiled by the Naismith Trophy, the group that also hands out the Naismith Award to the top college basketball player in the country at the end of the season.

Foster was one of three players from his Missouri-based Link Academy team to make the list, which also featured small forward Tahj Ariza, an Oregon commit and son of 18-year NBA veteran Trevor Arizona, and center Ethan Taylor, a five-star prospect who holds more than a dozen offers from high-major schools.

The 6-foot-5 Foster committed to Gonzaga in October shortly after visiting the campus in Spokane. He is rated the No. 37 prospect on ESPN’s SCNext Top 100 list and ranked the No. 36 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. Foster is also listed as the No. 16 player in the country at his position.

Current Gonzaga freshman Davis Fogle made the 2024-25 watch list prior to his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep. Before Fogle, the last Zag player to appear was Dusty Stromer, a former four-star prospect at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School in Southern California.