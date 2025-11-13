Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Nov. 13

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Winter is back

It’s that time again: winter here in Spokane.

Homeless people will try and survive. Some homeless people will not survive.

We must not – we cannot – look the other way.

For on the last day; the homeless people might look the other way, when they see you and me.

Michael Mcguire

Spokane

Can’t fund the paper

Well, I get it. We are very fortunate to have a local paper! National news is available on TV about 24 hours a day. In my opinion, The Spokesman-Review does a great job covering local news, plus some “in-depth” covering of national news. (Subscribing to the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal is very expensive).

Norma Hols

Spokane

Blue wave

As Democrats celebrate their wins this election, I hope they take the opportunity to hit a straight ball right down the center of the fairway.

Please don’t get hung up in the rough, with special interest groups which represents a small minority of voters, or a big corporate donor which represents a minority of monied issues.

Please use common sense when addressing “complex” issues. Please govern for the common voter who has issues with economic hardships stemming from lack of employment opportunity, stagnated wages, rising costs in food, energy, healthcare, infrastructure…in essence, issues which also impact the monied, and special interest groups. Please govern in a universal way of serving everyone’s concerns. It seems simple, but in today’s polarized political climate, somehow the rough is more appealing than the fairway, the squeaky wheel demands the grease.

I applaud the recent changes to downtown Spokane’s homeless issue policy. I am empathetic to the vulnerable population, but also believe the tax payers are entitled to a clean, safe city. I apologize to those who are golf metaphor averse.

Steve LaCombe

Spokane Valley