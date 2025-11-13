Liberty Lake locals vote against a new library

Liberty Lake voters do not want their city funds spent building a new community center and library.

In November’s advisory vote, 55.3% of voters said they do not want the city to explore funding or building a new library. The City Council has discussed what it would take to build a new library, but it is clear residents do not want to pay for it. In the past, the city has estimated the cost of a new library will be $13 million to $15.6 million.

“I am disappointed that our community is not looking at the larger long-term picture for the needs of our city,” Mayor Cris Kaminskas said.

The status of the Liberty Lake library is one of the biggest issues facing the City Council and has been discussed for years. Some council members say that the current library in the city is too small, which limits how many programs the library can have and host. Others have said the library is fine the way it is.

In the last two decades, two library bonds have failed in Liberty Lake.

As of Nov. 6, there are not workshops for library options on the City Council agenda.

Outgoing Councilman Jed Spencer thinks that is the way it should be.

“What do we need a new library for?” Spencer said. “… I never run into people who say we need a new library.”

Spencer, who has served on the council for almost two terms, said that there is a small, vocal minority who believe the city needs a new library. Spencer did not run for re-election and his seat was taken by Rick Klingler, who won 56% of votes on Election Day.

Kaminskas said that even though 55.3% of voters are opposed to the city pursuing more options for a new library, the other 45% of voters may be enough for the council to consider more options.

“Is 45% enough people for the council to move forward? I’m not sure,” Kaminskas said.

If the City Council does decide to move forward and look for potential options for a new library, Kaminskas said they need to vet options and put together a plan before doing another advisory vote.

“We need to put together a very well thought out plan to clearly lay out what the city is asking for,” Kaminskas said. “People looked at this advisory vote as a question of whether or not the city should fund a new library. But it could be funded through grants … we just don’t know yet.”

And some council members, including Dane Dunne, believe that a larger library would allow the city to deliver better services to the community. Since Cargill and Jed Spencer are both leaving the City Council in January, Dunne says it is hard to know if the council will not seek any options for funding or new library spaces.

“I’m thrilled to have new faces,” Dunne said.

One of those new faces will be Arlene Fisher, who won 53.8% of the votes in a race for a council seat against Judie Schumacher. Fisher said she is not surprised that the advisory vote went the way it did.

“It’s unfortunate, but people see the library as being sufficient, while others think there needs to be a bigger library and more books,” Fisher said. “The new council needs to take a hard look at what the library’s current needs are. I think the council may look at other options. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did, however I don’t see building a new library anywhere in the future.”