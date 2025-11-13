Man severely injured after firework thrown from car explodes on downtown Spokane sidewalk

A firework or similar explosive was tossed from a vehicle into a crowd, severely injuring a man on a sidewalk last weekend in downtown Spokane.

Police are asking for the public’s help solve the crime.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday to Second Avenue and Wall Street for a report of a loud noise or a possible shooting, according to a police news release. 911 call takers received reports of a loud “bang” and that a man was walking in the area with visible injuries.

Arriving officers were told it was not a gunshot and the man had already been taken to the hospital.

Police learned a white vehicle pulled up near a group of people and a lit firework or similar item and someone then threw it into the crowd before the car drove away. The object exploded and the injured man was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of his severe injuries.

Police identified security photos of the car described by witnesses. Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident or if one recognizes the pictured vehicle to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2025-20229802.