New 139-acre park near Mount Rainier will have trails and possibly campsites

Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

Wilkeson is now one step closer to reclaiming its economic future.

On Oct. 21, the Pierce County Council authorized $857,250 to go toward Wilkeson’s Way Forward, a project that aims to boost Wilkeson’s economy after the permanent closure of the Carbon River Fairfax Bridge.

Jayme Peloli is the town’s mayor-elect, a member of the town council and the head of the Wilkeson Historical District. In April, Peloli launched the Wilkeson’s Way Forward campaign, which aims to purchase 139 acres of forested land between Coke Oven Park and the Fairfax Bridge.

According to documents that Peloli gave The News Tribune, the total cost of purchasing the land is $915,000 – meaning the $857,250 grant obtained from the county council covers more than 90% of the purchase costs.

“This is going to be passive recreation – this is conservation land, so it’s really used for trails, bikes, walking,” Peloli told The News Tribune. “There will be, essentially, a bridge that will be from the property right behind the coke ovens, right where the Skookum Mine is. There’s a lot of property to explore and it will be used, essentially, for a park.” What are the plans for this land?

The 139 acres of land is currently owned by the timber company Weyerhaeuser. According to documents from Peloli, the Town of Wilkeson has envisioned purchasing this land “for over 30 years.”

“The Town of Wilkeson has envisioned park plans that include acquiring and developing this parcel of land. Proposed features have included an outdoor amphitheater, campsites, ball fields, hiking trails, playgrounds, and a second set of railroad tracks at Coke Oven Park to support the annual handcar races,” the land acquisition and development proposal says. “What was once a distant dream is now within reach.”

The land contains many traces of the town’s coal origins, including coke ovens, coal washes and the entrance to the Skookum Slope coal mine, which served as a major coal source during World War II.

“Beyond its historical value, the land also holds economic and environmental potential. Portions could be incorporated into the Town’s Timber Resource Plans, creating a renewable income stream while maintaining recreational trails, protecting cultural artifacts, and educating the public about the Carbon Canyon region,” the proposal says.

Peloli told The News Tribune that the point of the future park is to create something that draws visitors to the tiny town of 500 people.

“We want a place where people can go bring their families and their dogs and their pets and enjoy a beautiful hike and then stop in downtown Wilkeson and enjoy the businesses while you’re here,” Peloli said.

The project is one of the ways that Wilkeson is trying to recover from the closure of the Carbon River Fairfax Bridge. The bridge was the only way to access key parts of Mount Rainier National Park from state Route 165, such as Spray Park, Mowich Lake and Tolmie Peak. Visitors used to pass through Wilkeson and shop at local businesses on their way to the park. With the bridge closed, locals say Wilkeson is struggling to survive the economic fallout.

“[Before the bridge closure,] people would passively drive through on their way to the mountain,” Peloli said. “Well, they’re not coming anymore – and we need to give them a reason to come up.” How much does this cost, and where is the money coming from?

Peloli said it cost $915,000 to purchase the land, and the sale is currently expected to close sometime in 2026. The vast majority of that comes from the county council’s $857,250 Pierce County Conservation Futures grant, which the council unanimously approved on Oct. 21.

“Our contract with the owner of the parcel [states] that we will close in 2026, with the majority of the funds by November,” Peloli said. “And so, we were able to meet that deadline and that project is essentially available for us when we finalize the purchase to make our own destination in Wilkeson.”

Peloli said the Wilkeson Historical District is still looking to raise $95,250 to close on the property. The parts of the purchase not covered by the Pierce County Council grant comes from other grants, corporate partnerships and grassroots fundraising.

“We have in total of funding since the Fairfax Bridge closed, emergency grant funding,and the property 856,000 equals the 1.4 million,” Peloli said in an email to The News Tribune. “All we need to raise for the property is $95,250 — which is what we need to close on it.”

After the purchase, the town will turn its efforts to carrying out its vision for the land.

The News Tribune asked Peloli about the timeline for this project. She said that is up in the air, but that she “would love to see it ready within two years.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that the Wilkeson Historical District is still trying to raise $95,250 for the purchase of the property. An earlier version of this article said it had $1.4 million saved.