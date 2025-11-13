Spokane Symphony travels back in time – about 40 years – with Pops 2

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The musical magic of the 1980s will be reimagined with the strings of the Spokane Symphony during “Pops 2: Decades: Back to the ’80s.”

On Saturday night, the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox will act as a time machine back to a decade of synths and pop hits like Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” Madonna’s “Material Girl” and many more.

The performance will be conducted by Morihiko Nakahara and features three decorated vocalists in the form of Brie Cassil, Colin Smith and Paul Loren.

“Everybody knows Morihiko and he makes these Pops concerts super fun,” said Kathy Gustafson, the Spokane Symphony’s director of marketing.

The three expert vocalists manage to simultaneously put a new spin on these classic hits while doing them justice and helping the audience follow along with the cinematic addition of the strings.

“The lyrics are so important to these songs, so to be able to sing along rather than just have an instrumental with the orchestra will be super fun for the audience,” Gustafson said.

Although these all-time fan favorite hits don’t necessarily include a full orchestra, the Spokane Symphony explores these iconic songs in a new manner that only expands upon the original sounds. With the orchestra, these songs are uplifted by the symphony’s long vibrato and picturesque sonic colors.

“It’s just a whole new spin on it, it just takes these really iconic songs to the next level,” Gustafson said. “For folks that don’t necessarily know classical music or come to a classical symphony concert, this is a great way to experience a full orchestra with something that’s familiar.”

Although Gustafson understands that the symphony is competing with a busy downtown Spokane Saturday night, she would argue there isn’t much better than seeing energetic live music featuring songs you’re almost guaranteed to be familiar with.

“There’s nothing better than experiencing live music together as a group, there’s something joyous and uplifting,” Gustafson said. “And in these dark days that we’re now going into, I just think that, you know, you should give yourself a little bit of joy … experience the joy of music.”

Audience members are encouraged to dress to the nines with their most classic ’80s-wear. From neon tracksuits to hot pink stilettos, the decade certainly brought a distinct look that only adds to the nostalgia factor.

“I’m an ’80s girl … so I’m super excited to put on a fun MTV shirt and come to the concert,” Gustafson said. “These songs are going to have everybody singing, everybody on their feet, and it’s just going to be a fun way to experience symphonic music at the Fox.”