Trump hopes new trade agreements will make bananas and coffee cheaper for Americans

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says it reached trade agreements with several countries that could lower the price of bananas, coffee, and chocolate for Americans.

Framework agreements, released by the White House on Thursday, commit the United States to removing President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on certain exports that cannot be grown, mined, or produced in sufficient quantities in the United States. Tariff rates on the countries will remain the same, the administration says — 10% for Guatemala and El Salvador, and 15% for Ecuador.

That includes bananas and cocoa imported from Ecuador, a senior Trump administration official indicated, as well as coffee, textiles, and apparel that are imported from Guatemala.

The United States announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with Argentina to open its markets to U.S. cattle and poultry and prohibit discriminatory actions against U.S. digital services and products. U.S. officials signaled earlier in the week that they were exploring ways to lower the price of coffee, bananas, and other fruit.

“Coffee, we’re going to lower some tariffs,” Trump said Monday during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News. “We’re going to have some coffee come in.”

The price of coffee has jumped by 19% since last year, as of September, according to the consumer price index. Bananas cost 7% more. Cocoa is a main ingredient in chocolate and many popular candies, which industry and trade insiders say are costing Americans more.

Trump and his aides have blamed the Biden administration’s spending for higher prices. They deny that his tariffs are a tax on consumers that is driving up the cost of some imported goods.

Take coffee — prices were increasing due to weather, even before Trump’s tariffs kicked in, the senior administration official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said. The world’s largest coffee producer, Brazil, has been hit by a devastating drought. The costs associated with tariffs are being passed down to consumers; the administration hopes that retailers no longer need to do that, the official added.

The United States imports 99% of its coffee, according to the National Coffee Association. Much of it comes from Brazil, which Trump hit with a steep 50% tariff over the summer, citing Brazil’s criminal case against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Heavy coffee exporter Colombia is under a 10% tariff.

The overall rate of inflation in the U.S. in September was slightly lower than in August, but up 3% from the same point in 2024 in the consumer price index. The cost of living and the economy have continued to top the list of issues that Americans say they’re most concerned about.