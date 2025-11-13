Trump to deploy immigration agents to Charlotte as soon as Saturday, sheriff says

By Jasper Ward Reuters

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – The Trump administration will deploy federal immigration agents to Charlotte as soon as Saturday or the beginning of next week, the local sheriff said Thursday, in what would mark an expansion of the Republican president’s immigration crackdown in cities led by Democrats.

President Donald Trump has focused on ramping up immigration arrests as part of his mass deportation program, with major pushes in recent months in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Democrats and some residents say they have used excessive force, including deploying tear gas in busy urban areas. The White House says its immigration enforcement is focused on anti-crime efforts.

In a statement, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said he was informed by two federal officials that U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be expanding immigration enforcement to Charlotte.

“At this time, specific details regarding the federal operation have not been disclosed, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has not been requested to assist with or participate in any enforcement actions,” McFadden said in a statement.

The offices for North Carolina’s governor and Charlotte’s mayor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, declined to comment on any potential deployment to Charlotte.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, said many in the city were feeling anxiety or uncertainty over the potential deployment.

“I understand how unsettling it can be when the sense of security you have in your daily life is shaken. I want to assure you: Your concerns matter,” Lyles said.

Lyles said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not participate in federal immigration operations and would only get involved if there were criminal activity.