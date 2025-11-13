Whitworth men’s basketball rolls to home win over Bethany

From staff reports

Senior guard Ben Nyquist scored 20 points and sophomore guard Dylan Westermeyer added 17 points for Whitworth, which had an efficient night shooting and controlled the glass in a 94-72 win over nonconference foe Bethany on Thursday at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (2-0), facing their first Division III opponent of the year, led by six at halftime but separated early in the second period for a lopsided win over the Bison (0-2) of West Virginia.

Senior forward Caden Bateman and senior wing Stephen Behil contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively, as Whitworth shot 48.5% from the field and outrebounded Bethany 56-43. The Bison were held to 30% shooting.