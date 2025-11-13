Why Cooper Kupp won’t call it a revenge game when Seahawks play Rams

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Sunday figures to be emotional for Cooper Kupp.

The Seahawks receiver says his first return to Los Angeles to play the Rams since the team released him last March won’t be personal.

Sure, deep down, Kupp probably will want to reinforce to the Rams that he still has some good football left in him. It’s only human nature.

But Kupp says it wouldn’t be fair to his current Seahawks teammates and coaches to make Sunday’s game about anything other than getting a win, whether that means he catches one pass or 10.

“You can’t make this game about yourself, Kupp said. “It doesn’t work that way. It’s too much of a team game. There are too many guys on the field doing too many things and working at such a high level. It’s just about controlling what you can control, being a positive part of whatever is called and executing at a high level and coming back and doing it over and over again.

“It would just be a shame to say that I want this game more than any other game. That’s doing a disservice to the guys that sit in this room with me that would hold back anything from them because of my own ambitions, wants or desires.”

Kupp, who is third in career receptions (634) and fourth in receiving yards (7,776) for the Rams, even poked some fun at his return after being told there are rumors the Rams will honor him in some way Sunday.

“I didn’t know that,” said Kupp, who was a third-round draft pick of the Rams in 2017 out of Eastern Washington. “I mean, I didn’t die. I’m here. I appreciate it. I’m obviously so thankful for my time there. Nothing but love for that city. I think it’ll be fun. I’m excited to go out there.”

Kupp was released by the Rams on March 12, a move made after L.A. had been trying to work out a trade for about a month. The move proved anew that the NFL is at its core an exceptionally harsh business.

Kupp turned 32 in June, had battled injuries the last three seasons, and had two years remaining on a three-year deal worth up to $80.1 million, but with only $5 million remaining that was guaranteed.

Kupp signed that deal in the wake of winning Super Bowl MVP honors after the 2021 season when he had one of the best receiving seasons in league history with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He played only 33 games over the next three seasons, and L.A.’s decision seems as cut-and-dried as the money that was still owed him was not worth the potential production coupled with the injury risk. The move saved the Rams $15 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

The Rams signed veteran receiver Davante Adams, who agreed to a deal with a cap hit roughly $17 million less than Kupp would have had in 2025.

Two days after his release by the Rams, Kupp agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Seahawks as part of an effort to replace the production lost with the trade of DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh and the release of Tyler Lockett.

The day he officially signed, Kupp said he was still unclear why the Rams let him go.

“I’m sure they have their reasons for why they want to do things, whatever it is,” he said then. “Not a ton of clarity in that regard.”

Kupp said he has since had talks with people in the Rams organization that have given him some of that clarity and subsequent closure.

“Yeah, so that is important,” he said Wednesday. “… It was important enough for me to reach out and try to get that. So, I’m glad to be at that place. I’m looking forward to being able to see some of the people there pregame and give them a hug. But then when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.”

Until suffering a hamstring injury in practice prior to the Washington game, Kupp had shown he could stay healthy, playing in the first seven games and not missing a practice.

While still hobbling some, he returned to play against Arizona last Sunday and turned a short reception into a 67-yard gain that set up a touchdown that put the Seahawks up 35-0 in the second quarter in an eventual 44-22 win.

“I’m good,” he said of his health. “I’m glad I was able to be a part of it last week, but I’m feeling good and excited to go this week.”

The play is the longest of the season for the Seahawks and seemed to prove that he can still be dangerous gaining yards after the catch. He has 188 for the season, second on the team behind the 247 of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Overall, Kupp’s numbers are on pace to be down from his career averages with the Rams.

He’s averaging 3.3 receptions per game in Seattle compared to 6.1 in L.A., and 45.9 yards per game compared to 74.5.

Kupp said recently his stat line is not something he concerns himself with during the season.

“I’m not in the business of looking back all the time to reflect on the season until the season’s over,” he said, saying his focus is on “how do I continue to do what I’m being asked to do? How do I continue to do that at a high level and be a positive piece of winning games here? How can I be an asset for this team?”

And by all accounts, Kupp is doing that on and off the field.

Despite lower-than-usual receiving numbers, Kupp has the 19th-highest grade of any receiver for the season from Pro Football Focus this week for his efficiency when he has been targeted (a catch percentage of 74.3%) and an above-average run-blocking grade.

Coach Mike Macdonald has also often noted the influence Kupp has on younger players and the input he gives to coaches.

“As a team, as a player, as a person, I can’t say enough great things about Coop,” Macdonald said. “We love him. I’m so happy he’s here. I’m happy he’s a Seahawk. He’s a force multiplier and I think he’s made a tremendous impact on his receiving room, the offense, and the team in general, just in terms of our attitude, and how you approach our business every day.’’

And with closure found in L.A., Kupp says there should be no question about where his emotions will lie Sunday.

“The relationships were just too important to feel like that was broken,” he said. “So, I wanted to get that right and then feel better about being able to come here and being able to represent the state of Washington here every time I step on the field, have that same mentality and not hold anything back because of a bad experience somewhere else or anything like that.

I’m enjoying every time I step on the field being able to be a part of that. The fans here have been incredible, embraced my family, and I’m loving it.”