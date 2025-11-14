Ask the Builder: Wasting money on remodeling plans

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

I was on the phone for an hour a few days ago with a young man who lives about 15 miles north of Chicago. He had used my phone coaching service in the past to solve a complex heating and air conditioning problem with his old home. This call was about a new, ambitious whole-house remodeling project he and his wife want to do.

This young man thought he had taken all the right steps before he asked for my advice. As you’re about to discover, I was the first person he should have talked to after he and his wife decided to embark on this remodeling adventure. Instead, I was the last person, and it cost him well over $10,000.

Months ago, he hired an architect to draw preliminary plans of what the house would look like after all the work was complete. This remodeling work involved both the first and second floors. I can tell you from doing jobs like this myself that this couple was thinking about a massive undertaking. I knew it would be very expensive.

The homeowner wanted me to be the devil’s advocate and share my feelings about the new floor plans. I’m honest to a fault in these situations, and I rarely sugarcoat my responses. Twenty minutes into the conversation, the homeowner said: “I’m starting to think I’ve wasted all of the money I’ve spent so far on these plans. I’m amazed at all the flaws you’re pointing out in such a short time.”

The conversation then shifted to money. The young man never mentioned what his budget is, and to be honest, it’s none of my business. He could be very successful at a young age, like my son-in-law. He could have inherited vast sums of money, making the cost of the job immaterial. His wife may earn scads of money. Perhaps they hit the lottery.

I have a simple workaround to the budget issue. I’m astonished this is not employed by each and every architect. I can tell you for a fact, none of the Cincinnati architects who drew plans for the projects I built years ago did this. All too often, I sat at a couple’s dining room table only to see their faces turn ghostly white when I showed them my estimate. Many had wasted thousands of dollars on architect fees.

You may be in the exact same position as this young Chicago couple. Here’s how easy it is to discover if you have enough money to move forward on creating plans for your upcoming project, be it a bathroom, kitchen or large room addition. This same method works for building a new home, too.

The first thing I would have told the young man to do is scour the Internet for stunning photographs of exactly what he wants the inside of the house to look like. I’m talking about great kitchen and bath photos, vaulted ceilings, floor and wall finishes, etc. Pictures, as you know, are worth thousands of words.

Step two is to meet with several contractors who would be interested in getting the job. You ask them to come over and meet for just an hour. As you’re setting up the meeting, you let him know you’re trying to discover the cost per square foot to do what you want done. It’s not a bad idea to offer to compensate them for this time.

Your meeting goal is to determine the current cost per square foot for the type of job you want to do. The photos you’ve collected from the Internet will communicate to the contractors the level of finish they need to know.

Every decent contractor knows exactly what each of his finished jobs costs. Be sure to ask the contractor to bring sets of plans with him. Let him know on the phone call what you have in mind to do at your home, so he can bring plans of similar jobs he’s completed in the past 18 months or so. Tell him you don’t need to know the name or address of these jobs. That’s sensitive information.

Looking at the plans, it doesn’t take much time to determine how many square feet of space was remodeled. Using the finished price for each job, it’s simple math to determine the cost per square foot.

Not one architect I ever worked for bothered to track this invaluable information. Once they finished the plans, they all divorced themselves from the job. I’m sure some architects out there do track this information, and these are the ones you want to talk with once you start your planning process. They can verify the numbers you’re hearing from the contractors you talk with.

Let’s say my young couple in Chicago had a budget of $400,000. Imagine if they discovered the current cost to do whole-house remodeling in Chicago is $300 per square foot, including a new kitchen and a bathroom or two. This would mean their planned job can’t exceed 1,300 square feet.

Knowing this, they can use a simple tape measure and calculate the number of square feet of space they intend to remodel. If it’s 1,300 square feet or less, they can now proceed to draw up plans. Nothing about this is hard; it’s just a matter of doing as much homework as possible before committing to hire an architect.

The last portion of my phone consultation with the young man touched on critical flaws in his floor plan. I shared with him how to mark up simple plans showing the invisible interior hallways within rooms. These are the pathways you walk to get around in rooms. The minimum width of an invisible hallway in a room, in my opinion, is 24 inches. More often than not, they’re 30 inches wide.

It’s mission-critical that you draw these out and even shade them in with a color on plans. Furniture or built-in cabinets are not allowed to encroach on these spaces. The next step is to create scale cutouts of your furniture to see if it will fit in the remaining space in each room.

You can shortcut this exercise by looking at the existing rooms in your home. What rooms are too small? What rooms might have too much space? Look at each room in your home and write down the tiny things that aggravate you about it.

Lastly, each adult who lives in your house needs to provide input. Make a list of the top three things each person wants to see in the final project. It might be a spacious walk-in pantry. It might be a simple window seat. No matter what it is, try to see if it can’t be incorporated into the final product so everyone is happy!

