‘Bear in Area!’ US Embassy warns Americans in Japan about record mauling increase, deaths

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Japan has issued an emergency alert to Americans in the Asian country following a record increase in bear sightings and attacks.

According to the U.S. State Department, the wildlife warning is chiefly for municipalities close to or adjacent to populated zones, especially in Sapporo City, Hokkaido Prefecture, Akita Prefecture, and other parts of Northern Japan.

“Please avoid affected areas, remain aware of your surroundings, and report sightings to local authorities,” the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo posted on its social media pages.

Bears have killed at least 13 people in more than 100 attacks in the country since April, AFP reported, citing an increase over five victims who died in maulings the previous fiscal year.

Scientists said the uptick in attacks is driven by a growing bear population coupled with this year’s “bad acorn harvest” the outlet said, leaving mountains “overcrowded with hungry bears” driving the large animals to populated areas where there is food.

Parks closed, troops deployed for bears

In Sapporo City, authorities closed Maruyama Park for two weeks following a bear sighting there. The park is adjacent to the U.S. Consulate General.

“Although the Consulate is located outside of the park, we encourage all visitors for routine or other services to be diligent and aware of your surroundings,” the state department wrote in its warning.

Bears have also been spotted in other residential areas in Hokkaido and Akita prefectures. Authorities will generally close areas like parks if a bear has been sighted in the area.

In an effort to combat the crisis, the country has deployed soldiers to the northern Akita region which offiicals reported has been hit hard by maulings, the AFP reported.

The state department warned people to avoid those areas where bear sightings have occurred, and especially not to walk alone in those areas. Additionally, report the bears to local authorities if you see them.