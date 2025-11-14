Charlotte braces for surge of immigration agents

Christopher Cann USA Today

A surge of federal immigration agents could arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, as soon as Saturday, Nov. 15, a local sheriff said, as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown expands to more Democratic-run cities.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said two federal officials told him this week that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel will be arriving in the Charlotte area “as early as this Saturday or the beginning of next week.”

McFadden said federal officials have not disclosed any specific details about the operation, including how many agents will be sent to the city or what their mission will entail. The sheriff added that his agency will not be “involved with any measures regarding enforcement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and CBP.”

In response to questions about the anticipated operation, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security said, “We do not discuss future or potential operations.”

The development comes as the Trump administration expands its deployment of federal agents into Democratic-led cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Memphis, Chicago and Portland.

Charlotte, the largest city in North Carolina, is a Democratic stronghold in a state that went to Trump in last year’s presidential election. In Mecklenburg County, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris received 66% of the vote while Trump won the state by four percentage points.

The deployments of federal officers and National Guard troops have been challenged in court and have drawn scrutiny over agents’ use of force and what’s been seen as increasingly aggressive tactics.

The anticipated operation in Charlotte also comes amid reports of agents leaving Chicago, which has become a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, said local officials don’t know what immigration officials are planning and asked residents to remain calm. She also assured residents that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department “is not involved in federal immigration activities.”

“I understand this news will create uncertainty and anxiety for many people in our community,” Lyles said on X. “Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure and I am committed to doing all that I can to inform our community, help make sure everyone feels safe, and understands their rights.”

Leaders react to potential Charlotte immigration operation

Congresswoman Alma Adams, a Democrat who represents Mecklenburg County, said she is “extremely concerned” about Border Patrol agents being deployed to Charlotte.

“Charlotte’s immigrant community is a proud part of the Queen City, and I will not stand by and watch my constituents be intimidated or harassed,” she said in a statement. Adams criticized how federal agents handled enforcement in Chicago and Los Angeles and said “those tactics and values have no place in the City of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County.”

A group of local and state lawmakers held a news conference on Friday, Nov. 14, to oppose the anticipated operation in Charlotte.

State Rep. Jordan Lopez, a Democrat born in Charlotte, said he has spoken to residents across the city since rumors about a federal intervention began. In those conversations, the common denominator has been “fear and concern,” he said.

“We’ve seen what has taken place in other cities across the country when the federal government gets involved. We have seen the undisciplined agents pointing weapons at unarmed civilians,” he said. “We do not want that here.”

Not all lawmakers oppose the potential operation. Congressman Tim Moore, a Republican who represents a district outside Charlotte, said he has “full confidence in our federal law enforcement partners and appreciates their ongoing work to uphold the rule of law and protect the people of North Carolina.”