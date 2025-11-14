Chilean leftist Jara narrowly leads far-right’s Kast in first round presidential vote

Jeannette Jara, presidential candidate of the ruling leftist-coalition and member of the Communist Party, reacts as she lines up to vote in the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 16. (Reuters )

By Alexander Villegas and Fabian Cambero Reuters

SANTIAGO – Governing coalition candidate Jeannette Jara held a narrow lead in Chile’s first-round presidential vote on Sunday, signaling a strong challenge from far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast and underscoring deep political divisions.

With more than half of the ballots tallied, Jara, the first Communist Party member to be a finalist for the Chilean presidency, was holding 27% of the vote versus 24% for Kast.

A Dec. 14 runoff will pit two ideological extremes against each other, as voters prioritize crime and immigration over the progressive reforms that defined the last election.

Jara will face an uphill battle in which her rivals are throwing support around Kast, founder of the far-right Republican Party, making a right-wing victory increasingly likely.

Chile’s rightward tilt mirrors recent leftist defeats across Latin America and signals growing momentum for conservative candidates in Colombia, Peru and Brazil, where security fears dominate campaigns.

Eight candidates appeared on Sunday’s ballot, but would have needed to get 50% plus one vote to win the election outright.

Franco Parisi, of the center-right Party of the People who proposed installing land mines along parts of the northern border to deter migrants, bucked poll estimates by landing in third place.

Libertarian congressman Johannes Kaiser, who had looked in contention to be the conservative standard-bearer, said he would support Kast, while moderate-right politician Evelyn Matthei stood next to Kast as he spoke to supporters after the vote.

The dominance of law-and-order issues has marked a drastic change from the wave of left-wing optimism and hopes of drafting a new constitution that brought current President Gabriel Boric, who isn’t allowed to run for reelection, to power.

In a shift from the previous election, voting was mandatory for Chile’s 15.7 million registered voters.

From Minister to Left Coalition leader

Jara, 51, was Boric’s labor minister and beat a crowded primary field in June to become the government’s coalition candidate.

She has touted accomplishments including passing a long-awaited pension reform and increasing the minimum wage, but has also faced criticism for a sticky unemployment rate which currently stands at 8.5%.

She has downplayed her Communist Party ties and vowed to represent a broad left-wing coalition, presenting proposals such as increasing the minimum wage while boosting funding for social welfare and health care.

Jara also has proposed strengthening gun controls, increasing technological surveillance on the border and lifting banking secrecy laws to pursue organized crime groups.

This is Kast’s second presidential runoff after facing off against Boric. The far-right candidate has built his platform around clamping down on crime and immigration.

He’s proposed building a border wall with trenches, kicking out all undocumented migrants and deploying the military to high-crime neighborhoods.

He addressed security when he returned to his hometown of Paine south of Santiago to vote.

“You can ask all the neighbors, even in a small town … whether they feel safe or not. And most people will tell you they are afraid.”

Congress up for grabs

The previous election saw an abstention rate of 53% in the first-round vote and the large number of apathetic or undecided residents set to cast ballots adds a wild card to the race.

Pia Tarifenos, a 37-year-old nutritionist waving a Chilean flag outside Kast’s party headquarters in Santiago, said she felt represented by his values, adding she believed Kast’s third bid would be different from his previous attempts.

“This time will be different because the majority of Chileans need a change,” she said. “We know the current government never delivered on its promises.”

Most of Congress is also up for grabs, with the entirety of the 155-member lower house and 23 of the country’s 50 Senate seats in contention.

The governing leftist coalition currently has a minority in both chambers and right-wing majorities in both could set the stage for Congress and the presidency to be controlled by the right for the first time since the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship in 1990.

Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Fabian Cambero, additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sarah Morland in Santiago; Editing by Alistair Bell, Andrew Heavens, Christian Plumb and Diane Craft