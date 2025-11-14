Gillespie scores twice, including the winner in Spokane’s overtime victory over Penticton

From staff reports

PENTICTON, British Columbia – Forward Brody Gillespie scored two goals, including the clincher early in the overtime period, to lift the Spokane Chiefs to a 4-3 victory over the Penticton Vees in the first-ever matchup between the teams on Friday night at South Okanagan Events Centre.

The 17-year-old center, the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, skated coast to coast and found an opening near the right wing, converting on a difficult slapshot from a considerable distance for the winner, his third goal of the year.

He also netted a goal early in the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Right wing Cohen Harris scored about three minutes later on a power play and forward Mathis Preston, a Penticton native, tallied another goal – his team-leading eighth of the season – about five minutes after that for Spokane (10-9-0-0).

Penticton (9-7-2-2), an expansion franchise that was added by the WHL before this season, rallied to tie the game with about seven minutes left in regulation. The Vees had 44 shots on goal compared to 21 for Spokane.

Harris and Preston both had assists to go with their goals. Spokane goalie Linus Vieillard made 41 saves.