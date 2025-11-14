Man sentenced to 2½ years in prison for providing fentanyl to former Spokane firefighter, who overdosed on drug

A 62-year-old Spokane man who delivered fentanyl to a retired Spokane firefighter, who then overdosed and died, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

Randy S. Brown pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to second-degree manslaughter in the death of his friend, 67-year-old David Batty, according to court documents. He was initially charged with controlled substance homicide.

Batty’s son discovered his father dead Oct. 14, 2023, inside Batty’s camp trailer on Ruby Road near Mead High School, according to court documents. Deputies found 12 light blue, round pills on the coffee table in front of Batty. The pills, commonly referred to as “Mexis” or “blues” on the street, were later tested by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory and determined to contain fentanyl.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office found Batty died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and alcohol, according to court records.

Detectives found a Facebook messenger chat between Batty and Brown in which they discussed Brown delivering “the little blue things” to help Batty with pain, according to documents. In the chat, Brown warned Batty about the dangers of taking “the little blue things,” but Batty pleaded with Brown to get some of them for him.

Batty told Brown in the Facebook chat he was “hurting” and Brown agreed to bring Batty four things, which detectives believed meant blue fentanyl pills, court records show.

Detectives found many Facebook chat and text messages between Brown and other people arranging drug deals for fentanyl, meth and heroin, according to documents. Brown previously told detectives he visited Batty the night before his death, and while he has sold fentanyl pills to other people, he never sold drugs to Batty.

He said he visited Batty regularly and knew Batty had pain and motion issues with his hands and back.

At the Spokane Fire Department, Batty earned the rank of lieutenant and the nickname, “The Batman,” according to his obituary.

Batty had a history of impaired driving, including a 1993 conviction of vehicular homicide for an alcohol-related crash that killed one person, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

In 2007, Batty was involved in a crash that killed three people. At the time, he was taking pain medications for a back injury, but a report concluded he showed no signs of impairment at the time of the wreck, and the Spokane County prosecutor declined to pursue charges.

Meanwhile, Brown was arrested in Spokane eight months after Batty’s death.

After Brown pleaded guilty last week, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren sentenced Brown to 31 months in prison and 18 months of community custody, or probation, when he’s released from incarceration.

During the sentencing hearing, Batty’s son spoke to Brown, saying he forgave him because his father was one of the most forgiving people he knew, and his dad would want him to extend forgiveness, according to a Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release.

The office said the elements to prove second-degree manslaughter include criminal negligence and failure to recognize a substantial risk that actions may cause death.

Jail records show Brown has been in jail since his June 2024 arrest and will be given credit for eligible time served.