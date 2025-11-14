Prep roundup: Grace Hughes scores twice as Mt. Spokane soccer advances; West Valley, Pullman volleyball advance to State 2A second day
Roundup of Friday’s state football, volleyball and girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girl’s soccer
Mt. Spokane 3, Silas 0: Grace Hughes scored two goals and the Wildcats (12-1-4) eliminated the visiting Rams (12-7-3) in a State 3A first-round game at Union Stadium.
Avery Davidson also scored for the Wildcats, while Mt. Spokane goalkeeper Kenzie Shuler made one save.
Snohomish 2, University 1: The fifth-seeded Panthers (16-3-1) eliminated the 12th-seeded Titans (8-4-6) in a State 3A first-round game at Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish, Washington. No other details were reported.
Bellevue 1, Ridgeline 0: The third-seeded Wolverines (12-3-3) eliminated the 14th-seeded Falcons (13-7-1) in a State 3A first-round game at Bellevue High School. No other details were reported.
Football
Freeman 47, Cle Elum-Roslyn 6: The fourth-seeded Scotties (9-2) eliminated the visiting Warriors (8-3) in a State 2B first-round game. Freeman advances to the quarterfinals against Okanogan. No other details were reported.
Okanogan 24, Reardan 0: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-2) eliminated the visiting Screaming Eagles (6-5) in a State 2B first-round game. Okanigan advances to the quarterfinals against Freeman. No other details were reported.
Volleyball
After West Valley opened the State 2A tournament in convincing fashion, the Eagles ran into a road block in the quarterfinals Friday night.
The ninth-seeded Eagles (16-4) earned a first-round win Friday afternoon over eighth-seeded Bainbridge 25-22, 25-1, 22-25, 25-23 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
West Valley’s title run came to a halt in the quarterfinals though as top-seeded Lynden swept the Eagles. West Valley moves into the consolation with the loss and will play either fourth-seeded Tumwater or fifth-seeded Sehome Saturday at 12:45 p.m. with the winner advancing to the trophy round.
Greater Spokane League foe Pullman will also advance to play Saturday after the 10th-seeded Greyhounds bounced back from a first-round loss to stay alive in the consolation bracket.
Pullman (16-3) opened its tournament with a three-set loss to seventh-seeded Selah, but was able to avoid elimination with a 25-5, 25-18, 25-12 win over 15th-seeded Cedarcrest in a loser-out contest.
With a win Saturday morning against 11th-seeded Washington, the Greyhounds will guarantee a fourth-straight state trophy.
In the State 1A tournament, 11th-seeded Lakeside (13-6) was swept in the opening round by sixth-seeded La Center in the first round and then lost to 14th-seeded Columbia in a loser-out contest.