Starbucks union says it expects ‘largest, longest strike in company history’

By Jonathan Limehouse USA Today

More than 1,000 Starbucks workers participated in a nationwide strike, dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion,” on Thursday, Nov. 13, but according to the labor union representing the baristas, the fight isn’t over.

In a Nov. 14 news release, Starbucks Workers United stated that the protests on Thursday, which had participants across more than 40 U.S. cities advocating for improved wages, benefits and more, could extend and grow to become “the largest, longest strike in company history if Starbucks continues to ignore their demands.”

The union, representing employees at about 550 unionized shops among the coffeehouse chain’s estimated 10,000 U.S. locations, highlighted the strike’s impact on Starbucks’ operations on Nov. 13.

“By mid-afternoon, the vast majority of the 65 union Starbucks stores on (Unfair Labor Practice) strike were forced to close due to lack of sufficient staffing,” the union said. “Customers were greeted by signs on windows that read ‘Our Store is Temporarily Closed’ as workers picketed and baristas, allies, and elected officials rallied in 17 cities Thursday afternoon.”

The strike occurred on Red Cup Day, when Starbucks distributes free, reusable red cups to customers with the order of a drink,. It is often one of the company’s busiest days of the year.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY on Nov. 14, Starbucks Corp. spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the company saw minimal impact to its operations on Thursday, and in fact, the day exceeded its sales expectations.

“Despite Workers United’s efforts to cause disruption, more than 99% of our coffeehouses remain open and our partners (employees) delivered the strongest Reusable Red Cup Day in company history building on last Thursday’s holiday launch which was the biggest sales day ever for the company,” the statement reads. “We anticipate a bright holiday season and are eager to welcome customers to enjoy their favorite holiday beverage and sit and stay in one of our 17,000 locations across the country.”

Starbucks had ‘strongest Reusable Red Cup Day in company history,’ CEO says

In a Nov. 14 blog post, Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and CEO, did not mention the strike, but said the company had its “strongest Reusable Red Cup Day in company history.”

“It shows what’s possible when we keep our focus on the customer and set our green apron partners up to deliver a great experience in every coffeehouse,” he said.

Niccol also notes in the post that Starbucks’ coffeehouses were ‘well staffed” and “supported by engaged leaders.”

“Partners were working as a team, having fun and connecting with customers,” he added. “Orders were made with care and served on time. And our coffeehouses felt warm, welcoming and full of joy.”

‘I want Starbucks to succeed. My livelihood depends on it.’

For Dachi Spoltore, a barista from Pittsburgh, this strike isn’t a “game;” it’s a fight for her livelihood.

“I want Starbucks to succeed. My livelihood depends on it. I know that Starbucks’ success has to include and prioritize people like me who make the coffee, open the stores, and keep the customers coming back. We’re proud of our work, but we’re tired of being treated like we’re disposable,” Spoltore said in the Nov. 14 release.

Spoltore added that she and her union mates, who she acknowledged are risking their jobs and economic security, are “clear-eyed” and want to “win a contract and resolve the legal issues” with Starbucks.

Before the protests, Anderson told USA TODAY on Nov. 12 that the company was disappointed the union was choosing to strike rather than negotiate.

“When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk,” she said.

Elected officials show support for Starbucks union during strike

Some elected officials decided to show their support for the union during the strike on Thursday, Nov. 13, including New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

“Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract,” Mamdani wrote in an X post. “While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee.”

U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson and several other Democratic lawmakers voiced their support for the union’s efforts.

“Baristas are the heart and soul of this company, and they deserve better than empty promises and corporate union busting… This is your hometown and mine. Seattle is making some changes right now. And I urge you to do the right thing,” Wilson said in the news release.

Starbucks’ home state Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, also pinned a letter to Niccol on Nov. 12, urging the company to return to the bargaining table with the union.

“I believe that the time to come to an agreement has long passed and urge you to immediately come to the table. I look forward to a serious agreement that provides over 12,000 unionized Starbucks workers across the country with fair pay and working conditions,” Murray wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA Today