The pick: Why Washington State will beat Louisiana Tech

PULLMAN – If ever there was a trap game facing Washington State, this is it.

In the Cougars’ next game, a home matchup with Louisiana Tech set for 7 p.m. Saturday, it is far from a guarantee the hosts roll. That’s mostly because of the kind of defense the Bulldogs have been playing, and how they match up with WSU’s quarterback.

Fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus has thrown six interceptions in his last three games. He was “banged up” in his last outing, coach Jimmy Rogers said after WSU’s loss to Oregon State two weeks ago, but it’s been a theme for the senior signal-caller. He gets the challenge of facing a La Tech defense that ranks fifth nationwide with a whopping 15 interceptions – including leading the country with six defensive touchdowns.

But if Cougar defenders have shown anything this season, it’s that they can pick Eckhaus up with stops on the other side of the ball. On top of that, they’ll be facing a shorthanded Bulldog offense, which lost starting QB Blake Baker to a torn ACL in a loss to Delaware last week.

For that reason, we’re picking WSU to take down Louisiana Tech and draw within one win of bowl eligibility – which would make nine of the last 10 full seasons the Cougars have made a bowl.

WSU’s pass rushers, from breakout star Isaac Terrell to starter Buddha Peleti to veteran Raam Stevenson – who is expected to return from injury – should be licking their chops. They’re squaring off with a La Tech offensive line that has surrendered 11 sacks this fall. No matter who starts at QB for the Bulldogs, Evan Bullock or Trey Kukuk, they may not have much time to throw.

It may not be a blowout, but look for WSU to earn a win this weekend. That will set up the Cougars with an enormous road showdown the following weekend with James Madison, which is squarely in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

The pick: WSU 20, Louisiana Tech 10