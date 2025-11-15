Americana singer Todd Snider dead at 59 following alleged assault, arrest in Utah

By Audrey Gibbs and Craig Shoup USA Today USA Today

Americana and country music singer Todd Snider, whose humor and storytelling were central features of an eclectic catalog of music spanning roughly 20 albums over years, has died, according to his official social media accounts. He was 59.

“Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” friends and family posted on Snider’s social media pages.

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?” they wrote. “Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

The Nashville musician’s death comes days after he suffered an alleged assault and was arrested in Utah earlier this month. On Friday, Nov. 14, his team shared an update suggesting his health had quickly deteriorated.

“We have some difficult news to share. After Todd returned home to recover last week, he began having trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital in Hendersonville, TN. We learned from his doctors that he had been quietly suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia.”

Snider’s friends and family asked everyone to keep Snider in their thoughts.

What to know about Todd Snider’s alleged assault

On Nov. 3, the Americana singer-songwriter canceled his tour after sustaining severe injuries from an assault outside his hotel ahead of his Salt Lake City show, his representatives said.

Snider was set to play Salt Lake City’s Commonwealth Room on Nov. 1 before heading to stops in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington. At the time, a member of Snider’s team said he had received treatment for his injuries and was expected to make a full recovery, but he would be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time.

South Salt Lake Police confirmed Nov. 4 that officers were dispatched on a report of an “alleged assault” at the Commonwealth Room involving Snider. The show he was scheduled to play at the venue on Nov. 1 was called off hours before it was set to occur.

Darin Piccoli, a spokesperson with the Commonwealth Room, previously told the Nashville Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network, that the alleged assault did not happen at the venue.

Efforts to obtain records related to the assault have been unsuccessful.

Why was Todd Snider arrested?

Jail records show Snider was arrested by Salt Lake City Police and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 2. He was charged with disorderly conduct, threat of violence and suspicion of criminal trespassing, all Class B misdemeanors in Utah.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking told the Tennessean on Nov. 5 that the singer asked someone near the Aster Apartments, 245 State St., to call police.

Wilking said Snider complained of head pain. He’d reportedly received staples during a hospital visit in South Salt Lake. Snider told dispatch he was beaten up and robbed. He was taken by an ambulance for treatment, Wilking said.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Snider was at Salt Lake City Regional Hospital and was discharged by staff. Snider did not believe he should have been released “and started yelling/cursing at the staff,” the affidavit said.

“This caused public inconvenience and alarm among hospital employees and residents by making unreasonable noise by shouting,” the affidavit said.

Snider then “made verbal threats to (a) victim by getting into the face of the victim and stating they were going to ‘kick your (expletive),’ ” the affidavit said.

He was arrested and then released shortly before 3 a.m. the next morning on his own recognizance, meaning he paid no bail money but signed a promise to appear in court.

What to know about Snider

Snider, 59, was a singer-songwriter based in Nashville and known for his songs “Beer Run,” “I Can’t Complain” and “Just Like Old Times.”

His eclectic style incorporates elements of the blues, folk, country, rock and funk.

He released his record “High, Lonesome and Then Some” on Oct. 17. It is a nine-track collection that was recorded at Snider’s home. The album follows Snider’s 2023 record, “Crank It, We’re Doomed” and his 2022 live album, “Live: Return of the Storyteller.”

After Snider’s 2023 record, he stopped touring due to health issues, canceling upcoming shows.

