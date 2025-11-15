Chiefs suffer blowout loss at Kelowna

From staff reports

KELOWNA, British Columbia – The Kelowna Rockets peppered the Spokane goal with shot attempts and struck true on a good number of them, blowing past the Chiefs 7-1 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s Hayden Paupanekis and Tiij Iginla scored in the later stages of the first period, then Owen Folstrom and Hiroki Gojsic added goals early in the second tostretch the lead.

Spokane (10-10-0-0) got a goal midway through the third period from Tristen Buckley, his second of the year.

The Rockets (8-6-2-1) had 45 shots on goal compared to 22 for the Chiefs. It was the most productive scoring game of the season for Kelowna, which entered the night at No. 11 in the WHL Western Conference while Spokane was at No. 5. Spokane had beaten Kelowna 8-2 on the road in its season opener.