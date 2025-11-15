Dallas extends Spokane’s losing streak to three in 2-0 win

From Staff Reports

Sealey Strawn scored her second goal of the season and the Dallas Trinity snapped a four-game skid while extending the Spokane Zephyr’s losing streak to three in a 2-0 USL Super League victory at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

Spokane (3-5-5) outpaced Dallas and outshot the Trinity 5-0, dominating possession with a 61.1% rate for the first 25 minutes of the match.

But in the 30th minute, the 18-year-old Strawn headed a shot past Hope Hisey in the penalty area off a cross from Samar Guidry, and Dallas scored its 10th goal of the season, the fewest in league play.

Led by Hannah Davison with 13 clearances, Dallas (4-5-1) registered 29 total and held the Zephyr to 4 of 17 shots on target. Davison also logged two interceptions.

Spokane whiffed on a few close opportunities to equalize throughout the match. But their nearest miss came just seven minutes after Strawn’s score.

Sophia Braun, unmarked in the penalty box, headed the ball toward the frame, but the shot ricocheted off the bottom of the cross bar and missed the line by a few inches.

Later in the 75th minute, Charley Boone missed another opportunity to level the game for Spokane after she received a cross from Emma Jaskaniec, and kicked the ball too high from close range.

One one of the Zephyr’s final attempts, Cameron Tucker fired an on-target shot from outside the penalty box. But Riley Foster dove and deflected it out-of-bounds for her third save of the game.

With seconds left in stoppage time, Dallas had one more punch. Trinity forward Rhea Moore dribbled to the box, and hooked a shot past Hisey, the league’s leader in saves (45).

Haley Thomas and Reese Tappan posted eight clearances apiece for Spokane. Braun led the Zephyr with three chances created, and Tucker had three shot attempts.

Spokane, which has not won a match since mid-October, looks to bounce back against eighth-ranked Brooklyn FC (2-5-5) on Saturday at Maimonides Park. The game will streamed on Peacock.