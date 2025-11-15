Dear Annie: Electing to end a friendship

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: After 30 years of close friendship, raising kids together, losing our parents and a very good mutual friend, traveling together with our families and so much more, my friend told me after the election last year that she had trouble being around “people like me.” In other words, I voted wrongly. I told her that I loved her and that our friendship means more to me than political differences and her response was, “It’s not that simple for me.”

I hadn’t reached out to her until a few months ago when I heard her first grandbaby was born (I found out through social media). I sent a nice text and her response was “Who is this?” I can accept that friends aren’t always who you think they are, but I keep thinking of her and hate the idea that she is so angry at the world and our country that she would let this happen us. Should I reach out again or let it fade away for good? – Friendship Falling Out

Dear Falling Out: After 30 years of memories, it must be surreal to have someone you thought would always be in your corner respond with, “Who is this?” You handled it with grace – reaching out, expressing your love and giving her space to come around.

If your friend has decided politics matter more than your character and years of loyalty, there’s not much you can do to sway her. Leave the door cracked, but don’t push her to walk through it. You’ve already tried campaigning your way back into her good graces. Now it’s her move.

Dear Annie: I am an 81-year-old widower. My late wife and I weren’t into the wedding ring thing when we got married. About 10 years ago, I bought a matching set of engraved rings. She wore hers; I didn’t due to nerve reactions.

My wife passed away five years ago. I am about to go into assisted living and am really strapped for cash. I’ve heard about gold prices these days and I’m tempted to sell both unused rings. My daughter has already selected the keepsake piece of jewelry she wants from her mother’s things and it’s not these rings.

Would I be wrong to sell our rings? – Sentimental but Strapped

Dear Strapped: There’s nothing wrong with selling the rings, and if your wife were still with us, she’d probably tell you the same. The love you two shared ran deeper than two pieces of metal ever could.

If selling them makes this next chapter of life easier, that’s an act of practicality, not betrayal. Take a photo before you part with them, then let go of the guilt. Your wife lives on in your memories, not in a jewelry box.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.