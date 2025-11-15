Gonzaga Prep blanks Curtis 42-0 to reach State 4A quarterfinals: ‘It’s one game at a time’

Gonzaga Prep’s Matthew Getahun stops Curtis’ Ryland Geldermann short of a first down on Saturday at Bullpup Stadium. (James Snook)

By Luke Pickett The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga Prep entered Friday’s first-round matchup having already bulldozed its way through 2025.

The Bullpups spent the regular season unbeaten with an average margin of victory of five touchdowns, won the GSL title, finished No. 3 in the state media/coach polls and No. 4 in RPI, and opened the postseason by overwhelming Sunnyside. Curtis, meanwhile, arrived in Spokane riding momentum of its own after upsetting Glacier Peak in the Round of 32.

But once the ball was kicked —despite a strange opening-whistle confusion that gifted the Vikings starting field position at the GP 39 — it became clear almost immediately that Friday would look like most of Gonzaga Prep’s season: physical, efficient, and lopsided.

The final score would reflect as much, a 42-0 shutout win for the Bullpups, who improved to 11-0 on the season.

Curtis senior transfer Ryland Geldermann sparked early hope with an 18-yard run, but the Bullpups’ defense stiffened, led by senior linebackers Matthew Getahum and Andrew Yarno. A false start stalled the drive and forced a punt midway through the first quarter. From there, the No. 3-ranked Bullpups shifted into their familiar rhythm.

After a G-Prep false start set up 3rd-and-6 on their first possession, senior quarterback Sam Kincaid fired a dart to senior receiver Isaiah Docken through the arms of 6-foot-6 Curtis edge rusher Robby Lavata’i to move the chains. That play got the crowd roaring and cracked open the offense.

Senior captain running back Jimmy Grainger followed with a 20-yard rumble, then senior running back Jonah Keller broke free for 22 more. Keller finished the march with a four-yard touchdown run, his first of three scores on the night, giving the Bullpups a 7-0 lead with half the first quarter gone.

“We’ve got good blockers out there every play,” Keller said. “I’m just following my guys. They do their job, and I do mine.”

Curtis briefly threatened with another set of strong gains from Geldermann–who finished with 109 yards on 18 carries – but a tackle for loss by linebacker Will Jackson and a blocked field goal by Jack Pierce shut the door. After that, the avalanche hit.

The second quarter belonged entirely to the Bullpups. Kincaid found Docken for a four-yard touchdown, Keller added another four-yard score, and Grainger bullied in from two yards out. The Bullpups led 28-0 at halftime.

“Our inside guys are really good,” head coach Nate Graham said. “Those five guys really play as a unit. And when you get blocking like that from Jimmy Grainger and Nikko Alexander, it’s impressive to see. They’ve been doing that all year–actually, they’ve been doing it for three years.”

Keller delivered the knockout blow in the third quarter, exploding for an 87-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 35-0. Kincaid added a two-yard rushing score in the fourth to complete the 42-0 shutout. G-Prep has now won three-straight by that margin.

Gonzaga Prep finished with 357 rushing yards, led by Keller (seven carries, 148 yards, three TDs) and Grainger (17 for 130 and a touchdown). Kincaid went 5-for-8 for 99 yards and a touchdown, with Docken catching three passes for 35 yards.

“They were consistent tonight, and that’s what we talked about,” Graham said. “Defensively, they moved the ball at times, but the kids just kept playing and stayed consistent.”

For a program that reached the state semifinals last season, falling on the road to No. 1 Camas, this year’s squad looks sharp and confident.

“It’s one game at a time,” Keller said. “Today was about today, and next week is going to be about next week.”

Graham echoed the focus his team has carried since January.

“1-0,” he said. “These kids work their butt off. They’ve been hungry for 11 months.”