Idaho men squander lead in loss to UC San Diego; Vandals women outlast Southern Utah

From staff reports

Idaho squandered a 10-point halftime lead as UC San Diego dominated the second period, turning back the visiting Vandals 75-67 on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, California.

The Tritons (4-0) outscored Idaho 49-31 after the half. The Vandals (2-2) shot 27.3% from the field in the second while UC San Diego hit 51.7% of its second-half field goals.

Idaho led by as many as 13 points in the first half and was up 36-26 at the break, but the cushion quickly vanished in the second and the Tritons started to separate in the final five minutes.

Guard Kolton Mitchell, a Lake City High product, had 18 points to pace Idaho, which shot 35% for the game and 11 of 32 (34.4%) from 3-point range. Three scored in double figures for the Tritons, who shot 48% from the field and 22 of 28 from the foul line.

Women

Idaho 76, Southern Utah 72: The Vandals (3-1) used a late run to break free from a tight game, outlasting the visiting Thunderbirds (3-1) in a nonconference game at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

The Vandals led 38-35 at the half, then trailed 57-54 entering the fourth. But Idaho pulled ahead with a 12-2 run midway through the final period and held off the Thunderbirds from there.

Junior guard Hope Hassmann led Idaho with 21 points and five assists. Senior forward Debora dos Santos added 13 points and six rebounds, and senior guard Kyra Gardner had eight points and nine boards as Idaho shot 42.9% from the field and 5 of 18 (27.8%) on 3s.

The T-Birds, who shot 30.4% for the game but went 21 of 28 from the foul line, were led by guard Sierra Chambers’ 19 points.